FIFA 23 soundtrack revealed: Bad Bunny, Denzel Curry, Labrinth, more

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
FIFA 23 soundtrackEA SPORTS

EA have officially revealed the FIFA 23 soundtrack, featuring tunes from big-name artists like Denzel Curry, Flume, and many more. We’ve listed all the songs and artists in FIFA 23 that are going to soundtrack your football season.

FIFA players are always eager to see what’s new every year, and FIFA 23 is set to deliver thanks to a host of new Ultimate Team features and the long-awaited introduction of crossplay.

But the only thing as important as the football in FIFA 23 are the bangers that accompany it. Players can spend hours tinkering in the menus trying the build the ideal FIFA 23 squad, and the songs that play in the background can become stuck in their head for the whole season.

EA have revealed the full FIFA 23 soundtrack, and we’ve listed every song and artist below.

FIFA 23 Soundtrack

The FIFA 23 Soundtrack features dozens of songs looking to get your foot tapping while flicking around the menus. These tracks play on the main menu screen, as well as FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and more.

Since Volta is heavily inspired by street football around the world, it’s no surprise that the mode comes with its own curated soundtrack. These songs are only available when playing Volta as they fit the vibe of that specific mode.

You can customize the playlist by heading into the settings and selecting the songs you want to remove from the rotation.

Check out the full FIFA 23 Menu Soundtrack below.

ArtistSong
Ark WoodsFirst Flight to Mars
AlewyaJanga
Bad Bunny ft. Bomba EstereoOjitos Lindos
Badshah, J Balvin, TainyVoodoo
BakermatMadan
 Biig PiigFUN
Blackwave. ft. Abhi The Nomada-okay
Bru-CPlayground
Central CeeObsessed With You
Chappaqua WrestlingFull Round Table
Crooked ColoursFeel It
CryalotHurt Me
Danger Mouse & Black ThoughtAquamarine
Daniela LalitaTenia Razon
Denzel Curry ft. slowthaiZatoichi
FKA Twigs ft. ShygirlPapi Bones
Flume ft. Caroline PolachekSirens
George FitzGeraldPassed Tense
GorillazBaby Queen
Gorgon CityYou’ve Done Enough
Green Tea PengStuck in the Middle
Haich Ber NaSo Sick Of Me
Hak BakerBricks In The Wall
Harry StoneDaydreaming
Ibeyi feat. Pa SalieuMade of Gold
IDK ft. Denzel CurryDog Food
Jack HarlowNail Tech
James BKS ft. The Big HashHigh Level
KoffeePull Up
LabrinthLift Off
Lane 8 ft. Arctic LakeAll I Want
M.I.A.Beep
MILKBLOODDisco Closure
moa moaDrive
Muddy MonkSmthng
Nathan DayHello Alien
Nia ArchivesForbidden Feelingz
Niko BRips In Jeans
ODESZABehind the Sun
Phantoms ft. Big WildFirepit
Pheelz ft. BNXNFinesse
Phoenix ft. Ezra KoenigTonight
P Money ft. WhineySorry I’m Not Sorry
Quevedo ft. LintonAhora y Siempre
ROLE MODELforever&more
PONGOKuzola
ROSALIASaoko
Rose GrayPrettier Than You
Sampa The Great ft. Angelique KidjoLet Me Be Great
San HoloAll The Highs
Sea GirlsFalling Apart
SofyBig Talk
SohnMIA
StromaeFils de joi
The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous ExtinctWalking On Water
Trinidad CardonaHayya Hayya (Better Together)
Trueno, Victor HerediaTIERRA ZANTA
Tseba ft. Electric FieldsMust Be Love
Willow KayneWhite City
Yeah Yeah YeahsSpitting Off the Edge of the World

Those were the songs and artists proving the backdrop for FIFA 23. For more on this year’s game, check out our other guides:

