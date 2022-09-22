FIFA 23 soundtrack revealed: Bad Bunny, Denzel Curry, Labrinth, more

EA have officially revealed the FIFA 23 soundtrack, featuring tunes from big-name artists like Denzel Curry, Flume, and many more. We’ve listed all the songs and artists in FIFA 23 that are going to soundtrack your football season.

FIFA players are always eager to see what’s new every year, and FIFA 23 is set to deliver thanks to a host of new Ultimate Team features and the long-awaited introduction of crossplay.

But the only thing as important as the football in FIFA 23 are the bangers that accompany it. Players can spend hours tinkering in the menus trying the build the ideal FIFA 23 squad, and the songs that play in the background can become stuck in their head for the whole season.

EA have revealed the full FIFA 23 soundtrack, and we’ve listed every song and artist below.

FIFA 23 Soundtrack

The FIFA 23 Soundtrack features dozens of songs looking to get your foot tapping while flicking around the menus. These tracks play on the main menu screen, as well as FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and more.

Since Volta is heavily inspired by street football around the world, it’s no surprise that the mode comes with its own curated soundtrack. These songs are only available when playing Volta as they fit the vibe of that specific mode.

You can customize the playlist by heading into the settings and selecting the songs you want to remove from the rotation.

Check out the full FIFA 23 Menu Soundtrack below.

Artist Song Ark Woods First Flight to Mars Alewya Janga Bad Bunny ft. Bomba Estereo Ojitos Lindos Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Voodoo Bakermat Madan Biig Piig FUN Blackwave. ft. Abhi The Nomad a-okay Bru-C Playground Central Cee Obsessed With You Chappaqua Wrestling Full Round Table Crooked Colours Feel It Cryalot Hurt Me Danger Mouse & Black Thought Aquamarine Daniela Lalita Tenia Razon Denzel Curry ft. slowthai Zatoichi FKA Twigs ft. Shygirl Papi Bones Flume ft. Caroline Polachek Sirens George FitzGerald Passed Tense Gorillaz Baby Queen Gorgon City You’ve Done Enough Green Tea Peng Stuck in the Middle Haich Ber Na So Sick Of Me Hak Baker Bricks In The Wall Harry Stone Daydreaming Ibeyi feat. Pa Salieu Made of Gold IDK ft. Denzel Curry Dog Food Jack Harlow Nail Tech James BKS ft. The Big Hash High Level Koffee Pull Up Labrinth Lift Off Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake All I Want M.I.A. Beep MILKBLOOD Disco Closure moa moa Drive Muddy Monk Smthng Nathan Day Hello Alien Nia Archives Forbidden Feelingz Niko B Rips In Jeans ODESZA Behind the Sun Phantoms ft. Big Wild Firepit Pheelz ft. BNXN Finesse Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig Tonight P Money ft. Whiney Sorry I’m Not Sorry Quevedo ft. Linton Ahora y Siempre ROLE MODEL forever&more PONGO Kuzola ROSALIA Saoko Rose Gray Prettier Than You Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo Let Me Be Great San Holo All The Highs Sea Girls Falling Apart Sofy Big Talk Sohn MIA Stromae Fils de joi The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Walking On Water Trinidad Cardona Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Trueno, Victor Heredia TIERRA ZANTA Tseba ft. Electric Fields Must Be Love Willow Kayne White City Yeah Yeah Yeahs Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Those were the songs and artists proving the backdrop for FIFA 23.

