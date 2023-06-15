FIFA 13 soundtrack: All songs in FIFA 13
FIFA 13 may be almost 10 years old but the game featured some of the most iconic songs in its soundtrack. For a full rundown of every tune you can hear in the game, our guide has got you covered.
It’s been almost a decade since FIFA 13 was released and this entry in the popular sports franchise introduced some exciting new features for players, including the Ultimate Team mode which has since become a staple of the series, and an updated Career Mode which allowed players to manage an international team as well as a club.
The soundtrack for FIFA 13 was a particular standout of the football title featuring some extremely popular tunes, such as Flo Rida and Lil Wayne’s ‘Let it Roll Part 2’.
If you’re wondering exactly how many songs score the game, here’s a full rundown of the FIFA 13 soundtrack tracklist.
FIFA 13 soundtrack: Full Tracklist
The FIFA 13 soundtrack has 43 songs for players to enjoy as they battle it out on the pitch. From Bloc Party and Bastille to Madeon, and Kimbra there’s plenty of variety on the record. A full rundown of every song on the soundtrack is provided in the table below:
|Song
|Artist
|Get Away With It
|Animal Kingdom
|Mark IV with Joshua Radin
|Ashtar Command
|Panda
|Astro
|Feud
|Band of Horses
|We Are Not Good People
|Bloc Party
|Follow
|Crystal Fighters
|Professional Greifers
|deadmau5, Gerard Way
|Hail Bop
|Django Django
|Tekkno Scene
|Elliphant, Adam Kanyama
|On Top Of The World
|Imagine Dragons
|Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (Feat. Pugs Atomz & Ill Legit)
|Featurecast
|Let It Roll
|Flo Rida
|See The Light
|Foreign Beggars, Bare Noize
|Bliss Out
|Hadouken!
|What Love?
|Jagwar Ma
|Club Foot
|Kasabian
|You’re A Animal
|Jonathan Boulet
|Come into My Head
|Kimbra
|G#
|Kitten
|Eure Madchen
|Kraftklub
|Black White & Blue
|Ladyhawke
|Final (Feat. Nicholas Petricca)
|Madeon, Nicholas Petricca
|Searchin
|Matisyahu
|Speed the Collapse
|Metric
|Paddling Out
|Mike Snow
|I’ll Be Alright
|Passion Pit
|Sweet Slipping Soda
|Reptar
|Shine the Light
|Reverend And The Makers
|Fly or Die
|Rock Mafia
|Goldrushed
|The Royal Concept
|Wild
|Royal Teeth
|Big Mouth
|Santigold
|September
|St. Lucia
|Jungles
|Stepdad
|Champion
|The Chevin
|Saturday
|The Enemy
|Don’t Say Nothing
|The Heavy
|Ghosts
|The Presets
|Sleep Alone
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Quesadilla
|WALK THE MOON
|We Come Running
|Youngblood Hawke
|Rain of Gold
|Young Empires
|Past 2
|Zemaria
There you have it! That’s a full rundown of the FIFA 13 soundtrack. For more content on the franchise, check out our guides below:
