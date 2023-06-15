FIFA 13 soundtrack: All songs in FIFA 13

FIFA 13 may be almost 10 years old but the game featured some of the most iconic songs in its soundtrack. For a full rundown of every tune you can hear in the game, our guide has got you covered.

It’s been almost a decade since FIFA 13 was released and this entry in the popular sports franchise introduced some exciting new features for players, including the Ultimate Team mode which has since become a staple of the series, and an updated Career Mode which allowed players to manage an international team as well as a club.

The soundtrack for FIFA 13 was a particular standout of the football title featuring some extremely popular tunes, such as Flo Rida and Lil Wayne’s ‘Let it Roll Part 2’.

If you’re wondering exactly how many songs score the game, here’s a full rundown of the FIFA 13 soundtrack tracklist.

FIFA 13 soundtrack: Full Tracklist

EA There are 43 songs on the FIFA 13 soundtrack.

The FIFA 13 soundtrack has 43 songs for players to enjoy as they battle it out on the pitch. From Bloc Party and Bastille to Madeon, and Kimbra there’s plenty of variety on the record. A full rundown of every song on the soundtrack is provided in the table below:

Song Artist Get Away With It Animal Kingdom Mark IV with Joshua Radin Ashtar Command Panda Astro Feud Band of Horses We Are Not Good People Bloc Party Follow Crystal Fighters Professional Greifers deadmau5, Gerard Way Hail Bop Django Django Tekkno Scene Elliphant, Adam Kanyama On Top Of The World Imagine Dragons Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (Feat. Pugs Atomz & Ill Legit) Featurecast Let It Roll Flo Rida See The Light Foreign Beggars, Bare Noize Bliss Out Hadouken! What Love? Jagwar Ma Club Foot Kasabian You’re A Animal Jonathan Boulet Come into My Head Kimbra G# Kitten Eure Madchen Kraftklub Black White & Blue Ladyhawke Final (Feat. Nicholas Petricca) Madeon, Nicholas Petricca Searchin Matisyahu Speed the Collapse Metric Paddling Out Mike Snow I’ll Be Alright Passion Pit Sweet Slipping Soda Reptar Shine the Light Reverend And The Makers Fly or Die Rock Mafia Goldrushed The Royal Concept Wild Royal Teeth Big Mouth Santigold September St. Lucia Jungles Stepdad Champion The Chevin Saturday The Enemy Don’t Say Nothing The Heavy Ghosts The Presets Sleep Alone Two Door Cinema Club Quesadilla WALK THE MOON We Come Running Youngblood Hawke Rain of Gold Young Empires Past 2 Zemaria

There you have it! That’s a full rundown of the FIFA 13 soundtrack. For more content on the franchise, check out our guides below:

