FIFA 13 soundtrack: All songs in FIFA 13

A screenshot from FIFA 13, a game with a popular soundtrack.EA

FIFA 13 may be almost 10 years old but the game featured some of the most iconic songs in its soundtrack. For a full rundown of every tune you can hear in the game, our guide has got you covered.

It’s been almost a decade since FIFA 13 was released and this entry in the popular sports franchise introduced some exciting new features for players, including the Ultimate Team mode which has since become a staple of the series, and an updated Career Mode which allowed players to manage an international team as well as a club.

The soundtrack for FIFA 13 was a particular standout of the football title featuring some extremely popular tunes, such as Flo Rida and Lil Wayne’s ‘Let it Roll Part 2’.

If you’re wondering exactly how many songs score the game, here’s a full rundown of the FIFA 13 soundtrack tracklist.

FIFA 13 soundtrack: Full Tracklist

A screenshot from FIFA 13.EA
There are 43 songs on the FIFA 13 soundtrack.

The FIFA 13 soundtrack has 43 songs for players to enjoy as they battle it out on the pitch. From Bloc Party and Bastille to Madeon, and Kimbra there’s plenty of variety on the record. A full rundown of every song on the soundtrack is provided in the table below:

SongArtist
Get Away With ItAnimal Kingdom
Mark IV with Joshua RadinAshtar Command
PandaAstro
FeudBand of Horses
We Are Not Good PeopleBloc Party
FollowCrystal Fighters
Professional Greifers deadmau5, Gerard Way
Hail BopDjango Django
Tekkno SceneElliphant, Adam Kanyama
On Top Of The WorldImagine Dragons
Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (Feat. Pugs Atomz & Ill Legit)Featurecast
Let It RollFlo Rida
See The LightForeign Beggars, Bare Noize
Bliss OutHadouken!
What Love?Jagwar Ma
Club FootKasabian
You’re A AnimalJonathan Boulet
Come into My HeadKimbra
G#Kitten
Eure MadchenKraftklub
Black White & BlueLadyhawke
Final (Feat. Nicholas Petricca)Madeon, Nicholas Petricca
SearchinMatisyahu
Speed the Collapse Metric
Paddling OutMike Snow
I’ll Be AlrightPassion Pit
Sweet Slipping SodaReptar
Shine the LightReverend And The Makers
Fly or DieRock Mafia
GoldrushedThe Royal Concept
WildRoyal Teeth
Big MouthSantigold
SeptemberSt. Lucia
JunglesStepdad
ChampionThe Chevin
Saturday The Enemy
Don’t Say NothingThe Heavy
GhostsThe Presets
Sleep AloneTwo Door Cinema Club
QuesadillaWALK THE MOON
We Come RunningYoungblood Hawke
Rain of GoldYoung Empires
Past 2Zemaria

There you have it! That’s a full rundown of the FIFA 13 soundtrack. For more content on the franchise, check out our guides below:

