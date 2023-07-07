FIFA 23 Level Up Team 1 revealed: De Bruyne, Cavani, Davies, more
EA launched a new promo, Level Up, that puts the onus on players to upgrade the event’s cards. Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 23’s latest promo.
Shapeshifters provided a breath of fresh air for FIFA players after a lengthy TOTS promo. EA put a spin on the fan-favorite event by introducing Icon Twins, which added two different versions of ICON cards. Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Petr Cech striker cards stole the show in what’s always a memorable experience.
With just a few promos remaining before EA SPORTS FC releases, the devs dove deep into their bag of tricks for a new and exciting idea. That process culminated in Level Up, a brand new promo that forces players to do more than just acquire the new cards.
Let’s jump right into what this new event entails.
FIFA 23 FUT Level Up promo explained
Players can earn upgraded versions of Level Up cards throughout the FUT Level Up campaign by completing objectives.
On each Friday of Level Up, the Level Up Your Game objective provides a chance to upgrade Level Up players. For example, to level up Edinson Cavani from 94 to 96, owners must Score an Outside the Box goal in 5 separate matches using 94 OVR Level Up Cavani in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro or harder.
FUT Level Up Team 1 revealed
Here is the full FUT Level Up Team 1 squad.
|Player Name
|Position
|Team
|Base Overall
|Level Up overall
|William pacho
|CB
|Frankfurt
|90
|93
|Juan Foyth
|CB
|Villarreal
|91
|92
|Jesus Corona
|LW, RW, RM
|Sevilla
|92
|94
|Enzo Fernandez
|CM, CDM
|Chelsea
|92
|95
|Timo Werner
|ST, CF, LW
|RB Leipzig
|93
|96
|Dusan Vlahovic
|ST, CF
|Juventus
|93
|95
|Alphonso Davies
|LB, LWB
|Bayern
|93
|95
|Nabil Fekir
|CAM
|Betis
|94
|96
|Edinson Cavani
|ST, CF
|Valencia
|94
|96
|Renato Sanchez
|CM, RM
|PSG
|93
|94
|Kevin De Bruyne
|CM, CAM
|Manchester City
|98
|99
That’s everything we know about the Level Up promo so far. For more, check out the rest of our FIFA 23 coverage.