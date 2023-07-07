FIFA 23 Level Up Team 1 revealed: De Bruyne, Cavani, Davies, more

EA launched a new promo, Level Up, that puts the onus on players to upgrade the event’s cards. Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 23’s latest promo.

Shapeshifters provided a breath of fresh air for FIFA players after a lengthy TOTS promo. EA put a spin on the fan-favorite event by introducing Icon Twins, which added two different versions of ICON cards. Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Petr Cech striker cards stole the show in what’s always a memorable experience.

Article continues after ad

With just a few promos remaining before EA SPORTS FC releases, the devs dove deep into their bag of tricks for a new and exciting idea. That process culminated in Level Up, a brand new promo that forces players to do more than just acquire the new cards.

Let’s jump right into what this new event entails.

FIFA 23 FUT Level Up promo explained

Players can earn upgraded versions of Level Up cards throughout the FUT Level Up campaign by completing objectives.

Article continues after ad

On each Friday of Level Up, the Level Up Your Game objective provides a chance to upgrade Level Up players. For example, to level up Edinson Cavani from 94 to 96, owners must Score an Outside the Box goal in 5 separate matches using 94 OVR Level Up Cavani in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro or harder.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

FUT Level Up Team 1 revealed

Here is the full FUT Level Up Team 1 squad.

EA Sports

Player Name Position Team Base Overall Level Up overall William pacho CB Frankfurt 90 93 Juan Foyth CB Villarreal 91 92 Jesus Corona LW, RW, RM Sevilla 92 94 Enzo Fernandez CM, CDM Chelsea 92 95 Timo Werner ST, CF, LW RB Leipzig 93 96 Dusan Vlahovic ST, CF Juventus 93 95 Alphonso Davies LB, LWB Bayern 93 95 Nabil Fekir CAM Betis 94 96 Edinson Cavani ST, CF Valencia 94 96 Renato Sanchez CM, RM PSG 93 94 Kevin De Bruyne CM, CAM Manchester City 98 99

That’s everything we know about the Level Up promo so far. For more, check out the rest of our FIFA 23 coverage.