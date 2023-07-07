GamingFIFA

FIFA 23 Level Up Team 1 revealed: De Bruyne, Cavani, Davies, more

FIFA 23 level up promo graphicEA Sports

EA launched a new promo, Level Up, that puts the onus on players to upgrade the event’s cards. Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 23’s latest promo.

Shapeshifters provided a breath of fresh air for FIFA players after a lengthy TOTS promo. EA put a spin on the fan-favorite event by introducing Icon Twins, which added two different versions of ICON cards. Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Petr Cech striker cards stole the show in what’s always a memorable experience.

With just a few promos remaining before EA SPORTS FC releases, the devs dove deep into their bag of tricks for a new and exciting idea. That process culminated in Level Up, a brand new promo that forces players to do more than just acquire the new cards.

Let’s jump right into what this new event entails.

FIFA 23 FUT Level Up promo explained

Players can earn upgraded versions of Level Up cards throughout the FUT Level Up campaign by completing objectives.

On each Friday of Level Up, the Level Up Your Game objective provides a chance to upgrade Level Up players. For example, to level up Edinson Cavani from 94 to 96, owners must Score an Outside the Box goal in 5 separate matches using 94 OVR Level Up Cavani in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro or harder.

FUT Level Up Team 1 revealed

Here is the full FUT Level Up Team 1 squad.

FUT Level Up Team 1EA Sports
Player NamePositionTeamBase OverallLevel Up overall
William pacho CBFrankfurt9093
Juan Foyth CBVillarreal 9192
Jesus Corona LW, RW, RMSevilla 9294
Enzo FernandezCM, CDMChelsea9295
Timo WernerST, CF, LWRB Leipzig9396
Dusan Vlahovic ST, CFJuventus 9395
Alphonso Davies LB, LWBBayern9395
Nabil Fekir CAMBetis9496
Edinson CavaniST, CFValencia 9496
Renato SanchezCM, RMPSG9394
Kevin De Bruyne CM, CAMManchester City9899

That’s everything we know about the Level Up promo so far. For more, check out the rest of our FIFA 23 coverage.

