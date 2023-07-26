FIFA 23 Cover Star Icons promo leaks: Ronaldinho, Rooney, more

EA SPORTS looks set to give FIFA 23 a massive send-off ahead of EA FC 24, with an Icons promo for previous Cover Stars. Here’s what we know.

Over the last few months, fans of the iconic FIFA series have been readying themselves for the first massive change in years. Instead of the next installment of the game being called FIFA 24, it will, instead, be EA SPORTS FC.

The game will be the same as EA SPORTS has all the licenses for players, clubs, stadiums, and everything else, plus things like Ultimate Team and Career Mode will be making a return. The only thing that’s changing is the name.

As a result, it appears as if they’re celebrating the previous years of FIFA with one big final promo in Ultimate Team, reflecting on the Cover Stars of years gone by. Though, we’re unlikely to get a massive Lionel Messi upgrade as it’s set to focus on Icons.

FIFA 23 Cover Star Icons: Who could be involved?

That’s right, a number of FIFA leakers have been able to get their hands on details about an all-new promo known as Cover Star Icons.

Just as the name suggests, current Ultimate Team Icons who have graced FIFA covers in the past are set to get an upgrade here. We may even see their artwork change to correspond with the iconic covers.

We haven’t got any confirmed cards from EA just yet, but there are 13 Icons in FIFA 23 who have previously been Cover Stars, so we’re expecting most, if not all, of them to be involved.

Sadly, current players who have been on FIFA covers like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, and Hazard are unlikely to feature in this promo.

Ronaldinho

Wayne Rooney

Kaka

Thierry Henry

David Beckham

Patrick Viera

Andriy Shevchenko

Alessandro Del Piero

Denis Bergkamp

Roberto Carlos

Frank Lampard

Sol Campbell

Paul Scholes

Again, we do not have an official release date for the Cover Stars promo, but given we know that FUTTIES is still running for a few weeks yet, we’re not expecting it anytime soon.

Some leakers have indicated that it’s unlikely to be a massive promo in the vein of FUTTIES or Team of the Season, so it’s likely that it’d release on a Tuesday or Wednesday instead of taking the main Friday slot when it does eventually release.

Once we know more about this end-of-year promo, we’ll be sure to update this article with more information.

So, be sure to check back for more in the next few weeks!