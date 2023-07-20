EA FC 24 soundtrack: 12 perfect songs for this year’s game

EA FC 24 marks the beginning of a new era for the series, and as such, we made a wishlist of 12 songs featuring a few familiar artists from years past.

FIFA soundtracks have a distinct sound and style that’s hard to put into words. But it’s indistinguishable when fans hear that unique blend of indie pop and alt-rock in a song.

Historically, EA does its due diligence giving an equal amount of spotlight to big-time artists and up-and-coming performers.

So, let’s take a look at our wishlist for the next installment, featuring British alt-rock band Gorillaz, American hip-hop artist Dominic Fike, Irish rock band Inhaler, and more!

Dominic Fike — Dancing In The Courthouse

Dominic FIke

A good place to start for our soundtrack predictions is Dominic Fike’s ‘Dancing In The Courthouse, which was released in April. Fike broke through on SoundCloud before releasing his debut album in 2020, which charted in the top 50 of multiple countries. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter went on to become a main cast member of the possible show Euphoria. ‘Dancing In The Courthouse’ comes from Fike’s latest album and fits right into EA FC 24’s identity.

Inhaler — Love Will Get You There

U2 is probably one of the hardest acts to follow in music. But Bono’s son, Elijah Hewson, has paved his own path in the industry with his Irish rock band Inhaler. The group’s song ‘Totally’ made it onto FIFA 22’s soundtrack, and ‘Love Will Get You There’ also deserves a spot. The upbeat alt-rock song will be stuck in your head for days after heading it in the menus.

PREP

Inspired by 70’s and 80’s music, PREP is a UK indie pop group that puts its own unique spin on synth-pop and soul. The group’s combination of a former DJ, hip-hop producer, and classical composer form a sound unlike any other. ’15th Floor,’ straight off PREP’s latest EP, is the type of song that makes you want to stand up and dance.

Gus Dappteron, BENEE — Don’t Let Me Down

Gus Dapperton’s 2017 single ‘Prune, You Talk Funny’ blew up and jumpstarted his career. Successful albums in 2020 and now 2023 have made him one of the most popular indie pop artists in music. That popularity led to a collaboration with New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE, who rose to fame on TikTok and YouTube; their song ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ hits all of the right notes for an EA FC song.

Flipturn — Brooklyn Baby

Flipturn’s debut album in 2022, “Shadowglow,” turned plenty of heads in the alt-rock community. Silky smooth vocals paired with mesmerizing guitar solos make this band a perfect fit for the EA FC soundtrack. We decided to go with ‘Brooklyn Baby’ off the debut album, as it delivers a catchy upbeat song.

The Japanese House — Sad To Breathe

Japanese House

The Japanese House has already featured one of its songs on PES, but we believe it’s time for the British Dream pop group to leap to FC 24. The group’s latest album, “In The End It Always Does,” dropped in July and included a few tunes worthy of song of the summer accolades. ‘Sad To Breathe’ starts off slow but suddenly picks up steam and never stops.

Matt Maltese — Florence

Slowing things down, Matt Maltese is a singer-songwriter who can pull on the heartstrings. His catalog of melancholic songs requires you to be in a certain mood to listen to. However, Maltese has been known to mix in a few higher tempo numbers, and ‘Florence’ is a perfect example of that. Fresh off his April album, “Driving Just To Drive,” Florence has the potential to be a song that FC 24 community members always revisit years later.

LasZewo — Till U Hate Me

Łaszewo is an electronic trio made up of producers Matt Ehrlich, Justin De La Fuente, and Keeva Bouley, based out of California. The group borders between indie pop and electronic. ‘Till U Hate Me’ perfectly uses a synthesizer and powerful vocals to create a song that will have you bopping your head the whole time.

TV Girl — I’ll Be Faithful

TV Girl is an American indie pop band consisting of Brad Petering, Jason Wyman, and Wyatt Harmon. The trio is known for their unique use of sampling to genre bend. TV Girl takes fans to church in its latest album “Grapes Upon The Vine.” ‘I’ll Be Faithful’s’ blend of gospel music, folk, and electronic translates into a one-of-a-kind sound perfect for EA FC 24.

Gorillaz — Silent Running

Gorillaz

Gorillaz already has songs on FIFA 02, 11, 19, and FIFA 23. But it’s so hard to exclude the group after its latest album, “Cracker Island,” delivered a handful of FIFA-esque songs. It was impossible, but we decided to go with ‘Silent Running.’

Bakar — Alive

Another soundtrack veteran, Bakar could be back for more in EA FC 24. The British indie rock artist has already appeared in FIFA 19 and 22. He is most known for his hit single ‘Hell n Back,’ but our eyes are set on his most recent single ‘Alive.’ Fans in the comment section of the music video agree, calling it the perfect EA FC 24 song.

Half Alive — Move Me

And last but not least, we look back on another FIFA soundtrack veteran. ‘Half Alive’s Runaway’ was one of the community’s favorite songs in FIFA 20. The indie pop group’s latest album, “Conditions Of A Punk,” features a few bangers. ‘Move Me’ is not only the definition of a quintessential EA FC 24 song but also has an amazing music video.

For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.