FIFA

FIFA 23 soundtrack: All songs in FIFA 23

A screenshot from FIFA 23.EA

The FIFA 23 soundtrack is something that greatly enhances the in-game experiences for players, and if you’re wondering exactly how many songs are featured in the game’s soundtrack, we’ve got you covered.

Every FIFA player hopes for a strong soundtrack whenever the annual installment of the popular sports franchise comes around, after all dominating the football field to some fantastic music can only enhance the experience.

The most recent soundtrack for the series that accompanies FIFA 23 is an expansive collection of tunes that spans a variety of genres, and we’ve got a full rundown of every single song.

Without further ado, here’s the full FIFA 23 soundtrack.

FIFA 23 soundtrack: Full tracklist

An image of the FIFA box art.EA
There are over 100 songs in the FIFA 23 soundtrack.

The FIFA 23 soundtrack features a mammoth 104 songs across a variety of genres. From Nas and Bad Bunny to the Gorillaz, and Jack Harlow, there’s something for everyone on this record. You can find a full list of every song in the game in the table below:

SongArtist
I’m Not Okaysadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere.
Falling ApartSea Girls
Full Round TableChappaqua Wrestling
Tonight (Feat. Ezra Koenig)Phoenix, Ezra Koenig
Baby QueenGorillaz
for&moreROLE MODEL
All the HighsSan Holo
Spitting Off the Edge of the WorldYeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
RiceYoung Fathers
Lift OffLabrinth
Choose a LifeWings of Desire
Hello AlienNathan Day
Bricks in the WallHak Baker
DISCO CLOSUREMILKBLOOD
Hurt MeCryalot
Quiet a SetRemi Wolf
Wanna SayLuude, Dear Sunday
Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)Denzel Curry, slowthai
Sorry I’m Not SorryP Money, Whiney
Run em DownGraham Lake, Avelino
Prettier Than YouRose Gray
M.I.A SOHN
First Flight to MarsArk Woods
SirensFlume, Caroline Polachek
White CityWillow Kanye
FirepitPhantoms, Big Wild
Don’t Be So Scared (Feat. Takura)Chase & Status, Takura
Must Be Love (Feat. Electric Fields)Tseba, Electric Fields
All I WantLane 8, Artic Lake
DreamerLODATO, Janice Robinson
READY4DEMWatch the Ride, Emz
Walking on the Water (Feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
WaterfallDisclosure, RAYE
I’m Gon’ Get YouTassie Zappa
On Your Own (Feat. Elderbrook)Hayden James & Cassian, Elderbrook
BeepM.I.A
Passed TenseGeorge FitzGerald, Panda Bear
Feel ItCrooked Colours
PlaygroundBru-C
HardwareMonty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
Nail TechJack Harlow
a-okayblackwave, Abhi the Nomad
DaydreamingHarry Stone
FIXYOURFACESee You Soon
FUNBiig Pig
Behind the SunODESZA
SHOWBIZPiers James
Big TalkSOFY
Aquamarine (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka)Black Thought, Danger Mouse
Dog Food (Feat. Denzel Curry)IDK, Denzel Curry
High LevelJames BKS, The Big Hash
Can’t StopVENICE
LiftedJoy Club, TIEKS
Forbidden FeelingsNia Archives
TIERRA ZANTATrueno, Victor Heredia
People (with The Knocks)Kungs, The Knocks
DC Rotyune, pinku
PediBaby Tate
SunshineWh0
Ojitos LindosBad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
Hela Vagen UppSilvana Imam, Jaqe
Leader Of The PackEliza Legzdina, Ruckspin
Drivemoa moa
Ahora y SiempreQuevedo Linton
Let Me Be Great (Feat. Angelique Kidjo)Sampa the Great, Angelique Kido
Rips in JeansNiko B
Give ThanksDapz on the Map
SmthngMuddy Monk
SeasonSmoke DZA, Girl Talk
Mamma Used To SayEdd
Rollout (Feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters)Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
Work It OutCurtis Richa, Waybetta
Payback (feat. Knucks)Kojey, Radical, Knucks
So Sick of MeHaich Ber Na
Jagn Alewya
Fils de joieStromae
Madan (King)Bakermat
papi bones (Feat. shygirl)FKA twigs, shygirl
Obsessed With YouCentral Cee
Disturb ThemGardna, Mc Spyda, Selecta J-Mann
KiseLous and the Yakuza
Maybe NotManga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
HeritageRegents, Cartridge, Strategy
Times ChangeMall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
Pull UpKoffee
You’ve Done EnoughGorgon City, DRAMA
Not YoursEffy
OunanaBianca Costa
OtomoBonobo, O’Flynn
Finesse Pheelz, Bnxn
Kuku Kee Me – RemixSeun Kuti, Black Thought
BetterMichael Calfan, Leo Stannard
SAOKOROSALIA
The RepearsLYAM, Wiki
SkeleleBad Boy Timz, Olamide
Man NENNT MICHEunique
Stuck in the MiddleGreentea Peng
40-16 BuildingNas
Run RunShenseea
Green Light (Feat. Kate Wild)AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild)
Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy)Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
Tenia RazonDaniela Lalita
T.T.Y.NMonksi, Diede
Look Doss

There you have it! Those are all the songs featured in the FIFA 23 soundtrack! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

