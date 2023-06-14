FIFA 23 soundtrack: All songs in FIFA 23
The FIFA 23 soundtrack is something that greatly enhances the in-game experiences for players, and if you’re wondering exactly how many songs are featured in the game’s soundtrack, we’ve got you covered.
Every FIFA player hopes for a strong soundtrack whenever the annual installment of the popular sports franchise comes around, after all dominating the football field to some fantastic music can only enhance the experience.
The most recent soundtrack for the series that accompanies FIFA 23 is an expansive collection of tunes that spans a variety of genres, and we’ve got a full rundown of every single song.
Without further ado, here’s the full FIFA 23 soundtrack.
FIFA 23 soundtrack: Full tracklist
The FIFA 23 soundtrack features a mammoth 104 songs across a variety of genres. From Nas and Bad Bunny to the Gorillaz, and Jack Harlow, there’s something for everyone on this record. You can find a full list of every song in the game in the table below:
|Song
|Artist
|I’m Not Okay
|sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere.
|Falling Apart
|Sea Girls
|Full Round Table
|Chappaqua Wrestling
|Tonight (Feat. Ezra Koenig)
|Phoenix, Ezra Koenig
|Baby Queen
|Gorillaz
|for&more
|ROLE MODEL
|All the Highs
|San Holo
|Spitting Off the Edge of the World
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
|Rice
|Young Fathers
|Lift Off
|Labrinth
|Choose a Life
|Wings of Desire
|Hello Alien
|Nathan Day
|Bricks in the Wall
|Hak Baker
|DISCO CLOSURE
|MILKBLOOD
|Hurt Me
|Cryalot
|Quiet a Set
|Remi Wolf
|Wanna Say
|Luude, Dear Sunday
|Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)
|Denzel Curry, slowthai
|Sorry I’m Not Sorry
|P Money, Whiney
|Run em Down
|Graham Lake, Avelino
|Prettier Than You
|Rose Gray
|M.I.A
|SOHN
|First Flight to Mars
|Ark Woods
|Sirens
|Flume, Caroline Polachek
|White City
|Willow Kanye
|Firepit
|Phantoms, Big Wild
|Don’t Be So Scared (Feat. Takura)
|Chase & Status, Takura
|Must Be Love (Feat. Electric Fields)
|Tseba, Electric Fields
|All I Want
|Lane 8, Artic Lake
|Dreamer
|LODATO, Janice Robinson
|READY4DEM
|Watch the Ride, Emz
|Walking on the Water (Feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)
|The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
|Waterfall
|Disclosure, RAYE
|I’m Gon’ Get You
|Tassie Zappa
|On Your Own (Feat. Elderbrook)
|Hayden James & Cassian, Elderbrook
|Beep
|M.I.A
|Passed Tense
|George FitzGerald, Panda Bear
|Feel It
|Crooked Colours
|Playground
|Bru-C
|Hardware
|Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
|Nail Tech
|Jack Harlow
|a-okay
|blackwave, Abhi the Nomad
|Daydreaming
|Harry Stone
|FIXYOURFACE
|See You Soon
|FUN
|Biig Pig
|Behind the Sun
|ODESZA
|SHOWBIZ
|Piers James
|Big Talk
|SOFY
|Aquamarine (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
|Black Thought, Danger Mouse
|Dog Food (Feat. Denzel Curry)
|IDK, Denzel Curry
|High Level
|James BKS, The Big Hash
|Can’t Stop
|VENICE
|Lifted
|Joy Club, TIEKS
|Forbidden Feelings
|Nia Archives
|TIERRA ZANTA
|Trueno, Victor Heredia
|People (with The Knocks)
|Kungs, The Knocks
|DC Rot
|yune, pinku
|Pedi
|Baby Tate
|Sunshine
|Wh0
|Ojitos Lindos
|Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
|Hela Vagen Upp
|Silvana Imam, Jaqe
|Leader Of The Pack
|Eliza Legzdina, Ruckspin
|Drive
|moa moa
|Ahora y Siempre
|Quevedo Linton
|Let Me Be Great (Feat. Angelique Kidjo)
|Sampa the Great, Angelique Kido
|Rips in Jeans
|Niko B
|Give Thanks
|Dapz on the Map
|Smthng
|Muddy Monk
|Season
|Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
|Mamma Used To Say
|Edd
|Rollout (Feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters)
|Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
|Work It Out
|Curtis Richa, Waybetta
|Payback (feat. Knucks)
|Kojey, Radical, Knucks
|So Sick of Me
|Haich Ber Na
|Jagn
|Alewya
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Madan (King)
|Bakermat
|papi bones (Feat. shygirl)
|FKA twigs, shygirl
|Obsessed With You
|Central Cee
|Disturb Them
|Gardna, Mc Spyda, Selecta J-Mann
|Kise
|Lous and the Yakuza
|Maybe Not
|Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
|Heritage
|Regents, Cartridge, Strategy
|Times Change
|Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
|Pull Up
|Koffee
|You’ve Done Enough
|Gorgon City, DRAMA
|Not Yours
|Effy
|Ounana
|Bianca Costa
|Otomo
|Bonobo, O’Flynn
|Finesse
|Pheelz, Bnxn
|Kuku Kee Me – Remix
|Seun Kuti, Black Thought
|Better
|Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard
|SAOKO
|ROSALIA
|The Repears
|LYAM, Wiki
|Skelele
|Bad Boy Timz, Olamide
|Man NENNT MICH
|Eunique
|Stuck in the Middle
|Greentea Peng
|40-16 Building
|Nas
|Run Run
|Shenseea
|Green Light (Feat. Kate Wild)
|AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild)
|Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy)
|Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
|Tenia Razon
|Daniela Lalita
|T.T.Y.N
|Monksi, Diede
|Look
|Doss
There you have it! Those are all the songs featured in the FIFA 23 soundtrack! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:
