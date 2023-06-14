FIFA 23 soundtrack: All songs in FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 soundtrack is something that greatly enhances the in-game experiences for players, and if you’re wondering exactly how many songs are featured in the game’s soundtrack, we’ve got you covered.

Every FIFA player hopes for a strong soundtrack whenever the annual installment of the popular sports franchise comes around, after all dominating the football field to some fantastic music can only enhance the experience.

The most recent soundtrack for the series that accompanies FIFA 23 is an expansive collection of tunes that spans a variety of genres, and we’ve got a full rundown of every single song.

Without further ado, here’s the full FIFA 23 soundtrack.

FIFA 23 soundtrack: Full tracklist

EA There are over 100 songs in the FIFA 23 soundtrack.

The FIFA 23 soundtrack features a mammoth 104 songs across a variety of genres. From Nas and Bad Bunny to the Gorillaz, and Jack Harlow, there’s something for everyone on this record. You can find a full list of every song in the game in the table below:

Song Artist I’m Not Okay sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere. Falling Apart Sea Girls Full Round Table Chappaqua Wrestling Tonight (Feat. Ezra Koenig) Phoenix, Ezra Koenig Baby Queen Gorillaz for&more ROLE MODEL All the Highs San Holo Spitting Off the Edge of the World Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius Rice Young Fathers Lift Off Labrinth Choose a Life Wings of Desire Hello Alien Nathan Day Bricks in the Wall Hak Baker DISCO CLOSURE MILKBLOOD Hurt Me Cryalot Quiet a Set Remi Wolf Wanna Say Luude, Dear Sunday Zatoichi (feat. slowthai) Denzel Curry, slowthai Sorry I’m Not Sorry P Money, Whiney Run em Down Graham Lake, Avelino Prettier Than You Rose Gray M.I.A SOHN First Flight to Mars Ark Woods Sirens Flume, Caroline Polachek White City Willow Kanye Firepit Phantoms, Big Wild Don’t Be So Scared (Feat. Takura) Chase & Status, Takura Must Be Love (Feat. Electric Fields) Tseba, Electric Fields All I Want Lane 8, Artic Lake Dreamer LODATO, Janice Robinson READY4DEM Watch the Ride, Emz Walking on the Water (Feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Waterfall Disclosure, RAYE I’m Gon’ Get You Tassie Zappa On Your Own (Feat. Elderbrook) Hayden James & Cassian, Elderbrook Beep M.I.A Passed Tense George FitzGerald, Panda Bear Feel It Crooked Colours Playground Bru-C Hardware Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy Nail Tech Jack Harlow a-okay blackwave, Abhi the Nomad Daydreaming Harry Stone FIXYOURFACE See You Soon FUN Biig Pig Behind the Sun ODESZA SHOWBIZ Piers James Big Talk SOFY Aquamarine (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka) Black Thought, Danger Mouse Dog Food (Feat. Denzel Curry) IDK, Denzel Curry High Level James BKS, The Big Hash Can’t Stop VENICE Lifted Joy Club, TIEKS Forbidden Feelings Nia Archives TIERRA ZANTA Trueno, Victor Heredia People (with The Knocks) Kungs, The Knocks DC Rot yune, pinku Pedi Baby Tate Sunshine Wh0 Ojitos Lindos Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo Hela Vagen Upp Silvana Imam, Jaqe Leader Of The Pack Eliza Legzdina, Ruckspin Drive moa moa Ahora y Siempre Quevedo Linton Let Me Be Great (Feat. Angelique Kidjo) Sampa the Great, Angelique Kido Rips in Jeans Niko B Give Thanks Dapz on the Map Smthng Muddy Monk Season Smoke DZA, Girl Talk Mamma Used To Say Edd Rollout (Feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters) Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters Work It Out Curtis Richa, Waybetta Payback (feat. Knucks) Kojey, Radical, Knucks So Sick of Me Haich Ber Na Jagn Alewya Fils de joie Stromae Madan (King) Bakermat papi bones (Feat. shygirl) FKA twigs, shygirl Obsessed With You Central Cee Disturb Them Gardna, Mc Spyda, Selecta J-Mann Kise Lous and the Yakuza Maybe Not Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman Heritage Regents, Cartridge, Strategy Times Change Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist Pull Up Koffee You’ve Done Enough Gorgon City, DRAMA Not Yours Effy Ounana Bianca Costa Otomo Bonobo, O’Flynn Finesse Pheelz, Bnxn Kuku Kee Me – Remix Seun Kuti, Black Thought Better Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard SAOKO ROSALIA The Repears LYAM, Wiki Skelele Bad Boy Timz, Olamide Man NENNT MICH Eunique Stuck in the Middle Greentea Peng 40-16 Building Nas Run Run Shenseea Green Light (Feat. Kate Wild) AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild) Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy) Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Tenia Razon Daniela Lalita T.T.Y.N Monksi, Diede Look Doss

There you have it! Those are all the songs featured in the FIFA 23 soundtrack! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

