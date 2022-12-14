FIFA 23 FUT Centurions: Start date leaked, predictions, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Leaks have revealed that FIFA 23 FUT Centurions will be the first new promo to take over Ultimate Team in 2023. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 FUT Centurions, including the players we think could headline the event.

FIFA 23 is well into its lifecycle now, and EA have been things fresh with regular promo cards for players to hunt down. Kicking off with Ones to Watch back in September, fans have been treated to weekly events, with Winter Wildcards set to bring 2022 to a close.

But 2023 is a new year, and players will no doubt be wondering what the devs have up their sleeves for the second half of the season. According to leaks, FUT Centurions will be the first event of the new year, marking the first time the promo has featured in Ultimate Team.

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 FUT Centurions so far, from the start date to what it could entail.

According to known leaker Donk Trading, the FUT Centurions will get underway on Friday, January 6, once the second week of Winter Wildcards comes to an end.

It’s only expected to last for a single week, as the popular Team of the Year event will likely begin the following week. When trying out new promos, EA often like to limit them to one week to gauge how the community responds, so there should only be one release of special cards this time around.

What is FIFA 23 FUT Centurions?

There are currently very few details about FIFA 23 FUT Centurions as the devs are yet to officially reveal it, but the title of the event could give us some major clues. Based on the name ‘Centurions,’ it’s safe to assume that the promo will revolve around players who have hit certain milestones of 100.

This could be an achievement like netting 100 goals in a certain domestic league, or earning a century of caps for their country. It could even celebrate the biggest transfers of the last few years and include those moved for fees of more than £100 million.

Then again, the title could reference Roman commanders who would be in charge of 100 troops, meaning the event could focus on the best captains in the game today. This would be fairly similar to the FUT Captains cards from FIFA 22, but it wouldn’t be the first time EA have rebranded an old promo.

The possibilities are almost endless, but we’ll be sure to update this section once we know more details.

FIFA 23 FUT Centurions predictions

Since it appears that FIFA 23 FUT Centurions will be a new addition to Ultimate Team this year, the devs will want to push the boat out and include a number of big names to get fans excited.

With this in mind, here are our predictions for the players that could show up in FIFA 23 FUT Centurions:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Paul Pogba (Juventus)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

David de Gea (Manchester United)

Heung Min Son (Spurs)

Andre Ayew (Al Sadd)

That was everything we know so far about FIFA 23 FUT Centurions, be sure to check back here for all the latest details when they are revealed. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other guides:

