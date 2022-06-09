When is FIFA 23 FUT Birthday? Ultimate Team promo

FUT Birthday is a fan favorite FIFA Ultimate Team promo that never fails to deliver — and it’s expected to make a return in FIFA 23.

The birthday promo is a yearly event that celebrates the anniversary of FIFA Ultimate Team. FIFA 23 will mark Ultimate Team’s 14-year anniversary.

FIFA 22’s FUT Birthday event introduced new player items, SBCs, objectives, login bonuses, and FUT Birthday Swaps.

Here’s everything you need to know about the promo, and what to expect in EA SPORTS’ next title.

When is FUT Birthday 23?

FIFA Ultimate Team made its first appearance on March 19, 2009 during FIFA 09 – so fans can expect FUT Birthday to be celebrated around March 2023.

Will there be FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 23?

Every FIFA title since FIFA 14 has included a FUT Birthday promo, so it would be hard to see EA opting not to include it.

The promo has been extremely well-received by the community, particularly the FUT Birthday 22 content, and it will most likely make a return in FIFA 23.

What to expect from FUT Birthday 23

Most FIFA fans will expect to get new players in FUT Birthday 23.

33 new players were added during FUT Birthday 22. Several of the new player items became fan favorites such as 93 overall Dani Alves, 94 overall Christiano Ronaldo, 92 overall Sergio Ramos, and 91 overall Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But there may also be new content added in the next FUT Birthday. FUT Birthday 22 introduced player items with five-star Weak Foot or Skill Moves upgrades, SBCs, and for the first time FUT Birthday Swaps. These could all return!

FUT Birthday swaps allowed players to earn up to 24 tokens that were then exchanged for either packs or players. Tokens were earned through completing SBCs and objectives, while one was offered in a pack in the FUT Store.

Swaps tokens were a welcomed addition to FIFA 22, and it will be interesting to see if EA decides to implement a similar model. It gave both casual and hardcore players an easy way to obtain high valued packs or player items by simply completing cheap SBCs or grinding objectives.

Check out our full coverage for FIFA 23 here.