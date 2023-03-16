FIFA 23 FUT Ballers: Leaked players, start date, more

A brand-new Ultimate Team promo has been leaked for FIFA 23 in the form of FUT Ballers. Here’s what we know so far.

Even though it’s the last year under the FIFA umbrella and we had a midseason World Cup, the FIFA 23 promo cycle has been pretty normal when it comes to Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS has brought back plenty of fan-favorite promos over the last few months, and have only added one or two new ones like FUT Centurions and World Cup Stories.

The final FUT Birthday celebration is slated to be the next promo, however, that could be intertwining with another new one – FUT Ballers – after leakers managed to unearth some early details. Here’s what we know.

When will FUT Ballers start in FIFA 23?

If you’ve been in Ultimate Team recently, you’ve gotten an early look at FUT Ballers – sounds like footballers, get it? – thanks to the in-game loading screens that have recently popped up.

Those loading screens have confirmed that the promo will launch on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET/6 PM GMT/7 PM CEST. It’s only slated to run for a week before FUT Birthday fully gets underway, so enjoy it while it lasts.

FIFA 23 FUT Ballers leaked players

In terms of the players that will be involved in the promo, reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff has managed to reveal three players so far – with all three being Premier League players.

We’re expecting more to follow suit and give a few different leagues some coverage through the promo, but the list is as follows:

Mason Mount – Chelsea

Aranut Danjuma – Spurs

Alex Oxlader-Chamberlain – Liverpool

How will FUT Ballers work in FIFA 23?

So, how will it all work? Well, FUTSheriff has claimed that these players won’t be available in packs. Instead, they’ll be available through different objectives and SBCs – similar to how the Showdown Series has worked.

On top of that, it has also been suggested that the cards will receive gradual upgrades like last year’s Adidas 99 promo. This would mean that one selected attribute for each player will have the chance to max out at 99, but will also receive a significant boost from the get-go.

Again, this hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but the leaker has been spot-on all year and it’s hard to not trust them.

As soon as we know more – including more confirmed players – we’ll update this article. So, be sure to check back for more!