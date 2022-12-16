FIFA 23 Team of the Year: TOTY start date & player predictions

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23 Team of the Year is right around the corner, arguably the biggest event on the Ultimate Team calendar. Here’s when FIFA 23 TOTY is expected to kick off, as well as our predictions on who will earn a spot in the prestigious squad.

Every Ultimate Team season is packed full of promos and special events to keep players hooked, and FIFA 23 has been no exception. Almost every week has brought a new selection of cards into packs, from Ones to Watch at the start of the year to the many World Cup promos.

While FUT fans have had no shortage of content to enjoy, no other event on the calendar holds a candle to Team of the Year. Every 12 months, the community is asked to vote for the very best 11 players of the year, with the winners receiving a ridiculously juiced card.

As we head into 2023, the countdown to Team of the Year is well and truly on. Here are our FIFA 23 TOTY predictions, as well as when the final squad is expected to arrive.

FIFA 23 Team of the Year is expected to begin on Friday, January 20, 2023, although it hasn’t been confirmed by EA.

This date is most likely as well-known FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff has revealed that voting is set to begin on January 10, 2023. Fans are usually given a week to vote before the final TOTY squad hits packs the following Friday.

FIFA 23 Team of the Year predictions

Only the best of the best make it into the Team of the Year squad. Fans are tasked with looking back over the last 12 months of football and choosing the top performers, either individually or as part of a successful team.

With this in mind, here are our predictions for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year:

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Marquinhos (PSG)

David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Midfielders

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Attackers

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Those were our predictions for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year squad. We’ll be updating this page with all the latest TOTY announcements, so be sure to check back for voting information, the final squad, and more.

