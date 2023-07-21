FIFA 23 FUTTIES: How to vote & featured players

From Christiano Ronaldo to Heung Min Son, here is a full list of FIFA 23 FUTTIES cards and how to vote for the next set of players.

EA intends to send FIFA 23 off in style with the fan-favorite FUTTIES promo. The game’s most recent event, Level Up, fell short for some community members who hoped the cards would make more of a lasting impact on FIFA 23’s meta.

Fortunately for those disappointed players, FUTTIES is here to lift spirits. In what may very well be the last promo before EA FC 24 launches on September 29, FUTTIES shines a spotlight on Ultimate Team’s most memorable players from the previous year.

And best of all, players have the power to choose who earns a spot in FUTTIES. So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the voting process and who’s included.

FIFA 23 FUTTIES start date

The FUTTIES promos started on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

What is FUTTIES?

FIFA 23 FUTTIES celebrates club legends from the previous Ultimate Team season. Throughout the event, EA re-releases fan-favorite promo cards back into packs for a limited time. FUTTIES also features unique SBCs and objectives that award some of the highest-rated cards in the game.

EA hinted at Heroes being included in this year’s iteration and also confirmed FUTTIES premium chemistry. If a FUTTIES card has a crown logo at the top, it has the same chemistry freedom as Heroes and gives an additional Club link.

How to vote in FUTTIES

Fans vote for FUTTIES through an in-game Player Pick item. Whenever a new FUTTIES vote is released, players can select which player item they want to be featured as an SBC when they load into the game.

Once the winner is announced, they will eventually be added as an SBC.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to vote.

Load into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Head over to the Store. You will be met with a message saying: “It looks like you have some items to deal with.” Select ‘Ok.’ Choose the player you want to win. Wait for the FUTTIES winner’s SBC to arrive in-game.

SBCs are open to players even if they didn’t participate in the voting process.

FIFA 23 FUTTIES players revealed so far

So far, five FUTTIES players have been revealed via unlock methods:

Ryan Kent – Level 20 Seasonal Reward

– Level 20 Seasonal Reward Diogo Jota – Level 30 Seasonal Reward

– Level 30 Seasonal Reward Vinicius Junior – Level 40 Seasonal Reward

– Level 40 Seasonal Reward Heung Min Son – SBC

– SBC Robin Gosens – Objective

FUTTIES Team 1

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al-Nassr

– Al-Nassr Julian Alvarez – Manchester City

– Manchester City Angel Di Maria – Benfica

– Benfica Joe Gomez – Liverpool

– Liverpool Ismael Bennacer – A.C. Milan

– A.C. Milan Gedson Fernandes – Besiktas

That is everything we know about FIFA 23 FUTTIES, so far. We will update this page when more winners go live.