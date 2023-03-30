FIFA 23 Team of the Season: Leaked TOTS start date, schedule & more

Team of the Season will soon be rolling back around in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. So, here’s everything we know about the big end-of-season promo.

Over the years, EA SPORTS have introduced a whole host of promos to FIFA Ultimate Team. Some have stuck around for multiple years, while others have only been used before being shelved.

Though, there are two that you set your watch by – Team of the Year and Team of The Season. The latter celebrates the world’s best players, while TOTS gives each big league across the globe their moment in the spotlight.

Given that we’re inching closer towards the end of domestic seasons across Europe, it won’t be long before Team of the Season starts taking over. So, here’s everything we know about this year’s installment.

Article continues after ad

FIFA 23 TOTS: Is there a start date?

Team of the Season typically starts just as league champions are being crowned – hence the name – meaning that the promo usually starts somewhere between April and May.

Last year, in FIFA 22, EA SPORTS kicked things off on April 29 with the first squad release. Though, when it comes to FIFA 23, we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the promo.

Insider Gaming has claimed that TOTS will be released in mid-April, well, April 18 to be exact. However, that is a Tuesday, which would be a little off for Team of the Season given that it usually starts with a bang on a Friday.

Article continues after ad

Tuesday releases are typically kept for the smaller parts of the TOTS promo, with smaller squads and new SBCs being released. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye out.

EA Sports FIFA TOTS is the event that fans wait all year for.

What will the FIFA 23 TOTS release schedule be?

In recent years, EA have typically kicked off Team of the Season with their community squad, giving players the chance to vote for players who’ve been consistent all season without grabbing an upgrade or two.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’d expect that to stay the same this year before the likes of the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, and MLS are released. Of course, we’ll probably get a few others too, given that TOTS covers pretty much every league around.

Article continues after ad

While we don’t have the confirmed release schedule just yet, here’s how the major releases shook out in FIFA 22:

Community & EFL TOTS

Premier League TOTS

Bundesliga TOTS

La Liga TOTS

Ligue 1 TOTS

Serie A TOTS

Ultimate TOTS

What will be included in FIFA 23 TOTS?

As noted, the squad releases will likely be broken down into alternating Friday and Tuesday releases. Those squads that are released on a Friday will have 18 players, while Tuesday teams will have 11 – and possibly even less.

These releases will be supplemented with new packs, SBCs, Objectives, and possibly some Season Progress bonuses too.

So, that’s everything we know and are expecting for FIFA 23’s Team of the Season promo so far.

Once we know more, and EA starts confirming details about it, we’ll update this article. So, keep checking back for more.