FIFA 23 TOTS Warm-Up Series: Start date leaked, what to expect, more

EA SPORTS are set to drop another new promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to celebrate Team of the Season. Here’s what we know about the TOTS Warm-Up Series.

When the calendar finally flipped over to April, FIFA Ultimate Team players were firmly expecting to hear about Team of the Season and what EA had planned for the big end-of-year promo.

Voting has been and gone for the first release – the Community TOTS – but they have also started voting for the Premier League winners. After that, the Bundesliga, La Liga, and then Serie A will have their nominees revealed ahead of the votes which will see players having their stats boosted in a big way.

While Team of the Season has, typically, stood alone as a lengthy promo, it appears as if that will change this year once again. Here’s what we know about this year’s installment of the Warm-Up Series.

When does FIFA 23 TOTS Warm-Up Series start?

As the name suggests, the Warm-Up Series will be a fresh batch of content that will build up the excitement before the actual Team of the Season promo gets underway.

It was leaked by DonkTrading on April 18, who claimed that the promo will start on April 21. That would give it a full week of content before the Community TOTS is released on April 28 and then other squads follow.

What will FIFA 23 TOTS Warm-Up Series include?

While the main attraction around Team of the Season are the new cards and lighting rounds of packs, things will be slightly different with the Warm-Up Series.

As per DonkTrading, the promo is expected to include daily SBCs and objectives for players to get their teeth stuck into. Of course, these will come with packs as rewards, but it’ll be up to you as to whether or not you risk opening them before the new cards are in packs.

It’s unknown, at this point, if it will follow FIFA 22’s model of daily log-in bonuses, but EA typically dangles a few carrots before the big end-of-year blow-off.

So, that’s what we know about FIFA 23’s TOTS Warm-Up Series. If anything changes, we’ll be sure to update this article with more.