FIFA 23 Best of Team of the Week: Neymar, Haaland, Salah, more

To celebrate Black Friday in FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have dropped the Best of Team of the Week cards into FUT packs. Here’s the full list of FIFA 23 Best of TOTW players and how long they are available for.

FIFA 23 players are being spoiled right now when it comes to Ultimate Team content. World Cup promos are coming thick and fast, and Black Friday is here to offer extra discounts.

As part of the Black Friday celebrations, EA have brought the best Team of the Week players released this season back to packs for a limited time, and dropped TOTW SBCs to help fans get hold of them.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Best of TOTW, and the top rewards from the 81+ TOTW.

Best of TOTW players will remain in packs until Tuesday, 29 November at 6PM. At this point, TOTW items will be replaced with the regular gold version of each player.

There is no word yet on whether or not a second squad of Best of TOTW cards will be released, but we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we know.

EA SPORTS

FIFA 23 Best of TOTW squad

The first Best of TOTW release celebrates the biggest names to receive an in-form card before the start of the 2022 World Cup. Check out the full Best of Team of the Week squad below:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Neymar Jr (PSG)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

FIFA 23 81+ TOTW Upgrade

If you want to get hold of one for these special FUT items, but don’t want to risk splashing coins on packs, EA have also released an 81+ TOTW Upgrade. All of the Best of TOTW cards are in the prize pool, as well as some other valuable cards.

Check out the requirements for the FIFA 23 81+ TOTW Upgrade, and the best rewards:

Requirements

84 rated or higher player: Min. 3

Min. team rating: Min. 83

Number of players in squad: 11

Best Rewards

Best of TOTW

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Heung Min Son (Spurs)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

That was everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Best of TOTW as part of Black Friday. For more on FIFA 23, be sure to take a look at our other guides:

