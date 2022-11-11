When is FIFA 23 Team of the Week coming back? TOTW return date after World Cup

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

FIFA 23’s Team of the Week promo is taking a mid-season break for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Here, we’ll explain how it works with a return date for TOTW in Ultimate Team.

Opening packs may be routine for many FUT club owners around the world, as is pulling Team of the Week upgraded cards.

However, there will be some unexpected disruption this season – unlike previous campaigns – that impacts both FUT Champs rewards and the weekly promo until after Christmas.

So, let’s jump right into the details so you know when TOTW ends and when it comes back.

When is TOTW ending for World Cup?

EA SPORTS World Cup content is coming to Ultimate Team this year, but at what cost? TOTW is changing.

The last Team of the Week before the Qatar World Cup kicks off will be between November 16-23, which will be TOTW 10.

After that, don’t expect to see EA dropping new promo teams at 6 PM (UK) each week, as the promo will pause during the international tournament.

FIFA 23 TOTW will return for the next game week following the end of the World Cup, which will be on December 26 onwards.

After that week of football comes to an end, you will want to check out our instantly updated FIFA 23 TOTW page each Wednesday, featuring all the new upgraded cards.