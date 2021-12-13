Fall Guys Nightmare Before Christmas event: Start date, costumes & rewards

Fall Guys is no stranger to a crossover and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is the latest property to get the ‘bean’ treatment. Here’s everything we know about this crossover event, from the start date to the new costumes you can unlock.

When it first became a smash-hit back in 2020, Fall Guys was a refreshing take on the battle royale formula. Blending the genre’s formula with a Total Wipeout-style platformer made for one of the most entertaining releases of the year.

Since then, Mediatonic have worked tirelessly to keep the game ticking over with fresh content. Among all the new seasons, crossovers have become a key part of the Fall Guys ethos.

Now, with the holiday season upon us, the devs have announced a brand new event that will see the game crossover with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Here are all the details we know so far.

Fall Guys Nightmare Before Christmas event start date

In a blog post on the official Fall Guys website, the developers revealed that the Nightmare Before Christmas event will kick off on Thursday, December 16, 2021. It will run for 11 days before concluding on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The event will feature a host of spooky, festive content inspired by Tim Burton’s classic movie. Some of the new unlocks will only be available for a few days at a time, while others will last the course of the event.

Fall Guys Nightmare Before Christmas costumes

If you’re looking to get your bean in the festive spirit, then maybe one of these brand new costumes will speak to you. Three outfits will be available that are inspired by some of the movie’s most recognizable characters.

They will each be available on the Fall Guys store for three days at a time and can be purchased using Kudos. Kudos is earned by performing well during rounds, but it can be purchased with real money.

Check out all three of The Nightmare Before Christmas costumes, as well as the dates they can be found in the store:

The Mayor of Halloween Town (December 16-19)

(December 16-19) Sally (December 20-23)

(December 20-23) Jack Skellington (December 24-27)

Fall Guys Nightmare Before Christmas challenges

While some of the new cosmetics can be bought from the store outright, others require you to drop into games and work towards Crowns. During the event, there will be a special Santa Jack playlist with quirky takes on the rounds you know and love.

Playing in this special mode earns precious points, which help you unlock another batch of seasonal rewards with a gothic twist. But be warned, once the event is over, these rewards can no longer be redeemed.

Check out the full list of Nightmare Before Christmas challenger rewards, and how many points each one requires.

The Pumpkin King (Nickname) – 100 points

– 100 points The Pumpkin King (Pattern) – 200 points

– 200 points Deadly Nightshade (Colour) – 400 points

– 400 points Santa Jack – Bottom (Costume) – 600 points

– 600 points Santa Jack – Top (Costume) – 800 points

– 800 points Zero’s Surprise (Celebration) – 1000 points

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Fall Guys Nightmare Before Christmas event. For more gaming news, check out our hubs for some of the biggest releases on the horizon:

