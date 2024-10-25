Prepare for a scare with Dexerto’s Terror-Tober

Do you feel a chill in the air and a shiver running down your spine? It can only mean one thing – and no, it’s not that the air-conditioning is broken – Halloween is nearly here, and people across the world are gearing up to scare themselves silly.

So, to mark the start of the spooky season, the Dexerto team is launching Terror-Tober: seven scary days celebrating everything that goes bump in the night.

We’re kicking things off with a monster-sized list breaking down the 102 scariest horror movies ever made, but there are other treats ahead. Over the week, you can expect us to explore the sinister side of gaming, TV, movies, anime, and entertainment.

Check out the full Terror-Tober schedule below, and be sure to bookmark it because who knows? Maybe we’re plotting a trick or two along the way.

Dexerto’s Terror-Tober schedule

October 25

102 scariest movies ever made: Our movie masterminds have worked out a list of the scariest films ever made for you to watch over Halloween!

24 Venom Easter eggs explained: One monster who couldn’t wait until Halloween to make an appearance is Venom. So, to celebrate the release of Venom: The Last Dance, our comic book experts have put together the definitive list of Easter eggs and references hidden in the film.

October 26

The 10 greatest movie monsters: The film world is full of vicious villains and terrifying bad guys, but who’s the worst of the worst? We’ve ranked the fiercest and most iconic creatures to ever grace the big screen.

October 27

The 15 scariest anime to watch this Halloween: Are you an anime fan looking for something to bring you out in a cold sweat? Our anime team has the perfect treat for you.

The 10 most horrifying manga ever written: Don’t go thinking we’ve forgotten where anime came from. These ten terrifying manga will have you too scared to turn the page.

October 28

Best celebrity Halloween costumes: We’re celebrating the end of Halloween weekend in style by bringing you a list of the best celebrity Halloween costumes to light up social media this year.

October 29

The 10 scariest moments in video games: Our crack team of gaming historians has gone through their collection of horror games to bring you a list of the scariest moments in the history of gaming. Be warned, though, you can expect a jump scare or two.

The 25 best zombie games ever made: Do you smell something rotten? It couldn’t be that horde of zombie games shuffling toward us, could it?

Dead by Daylight interview: We couldn’t let the spooky season pass us by without chatting a little bit with the musical minds behind one of the hottest horror games around: Dead By Daylight.

October 30

The 25 best zombie movies: That weird smell’s back. It’s not the zombie games again, is it? Oh no, it’s a list of the best zombie movies. Now, will someone pass me the shotgun? I need to aim for their heads.

The 50 best horror TV shows: The silver screen isn’t the only place you can get a good scare, as there are plenty of incredible horror shows available to watch right now.

A real witch shares her thoughts on Agatha All Along: Have you been enjoying the new Marvel show Agatha All Along? Us too, but what do witches make of it? Buckle up Kevin Feige because we tracked a real-life witch to see what they think of Agatha Harkness’s dark deeds.

October 31

50 Scariest horror games ever made: To see Halloween out in style, our gaming team has put together a list of the best scary games ever made, including titles from all the most frightful franchises and a few evil indie titles as well.

[Schedule subject to change]