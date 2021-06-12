Borderland's spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderland revealed - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 12/Jun/2021 22:17by Nick Farrell
The iconic developers behind the Borderlands series revealed a brand new project they are working on at E3 2021. Here’s all you need to know about the latest title from Gearbox Entertainment!
Day one of E3 2021 was jammed-packed full of content for gamers all over the world to enjoy, some of the headliners thus far have been Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment. The latter is best known for being the masterminds behind the loveable Borderlands series, and they have made more news on June 12, 2021.
While there were plenty of rumors surrounding Gearbox’s secret development of a new game based around the Borderland’s universe, all of these rumors have been confirmed with the announcement of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.
Below is the full reveal trailer for the game, and you can check it out below.
This will be the next title from Gearbox, and they shared some pretty interesting details around the new game. First off, it is going to be based
No doubt this new entity from Gearbox looks stellar, and gamers will not be disappointed and we are sure they will reveal more news in the coming months.
More to follow…
