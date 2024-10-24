How to get Leatherface skin in Fortnite

Iconic horror character Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming to Fortnite and here’s how you can get his skin.

Fortnite really went all out with the skins and horror collabs this year. Some of the new skins include Edward Scissorhands, Billy the Puppet, a second wave from The Nightmare Before Christmas – and the list doesn’t even stop there.

Earlier, we got a glimpse of Leatherface carving pumpkins with a chainsaw in the Fortnitemares trailer. The iconic character from Texas Chainsaw Massacre will also arrive in the game as a skin along with other additional cosmetics.

If you’d like to add this skin to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get it, including when it will be released, its price, and more.

When is Leatherface coming to Fortnite?

epic games Leatherface with a chainsaw as seen in the trailer.

According to leaks, Leatherface will be released in the game on October 25, 2024. As the Halloween season is about to wrap up, it seems fitting that this skin is coming this week. However, do keep in mind that this is still a leak, and the date can change at any time.

How to get the Leatherface skin

You can get the Leatherface skin in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks based on leaked information. Included with the skin is a Showcase Back Bling.

On the other hand, the whole bundle will be priced at 2,500 V-Bucks. While this is the pricier option, you do get access to all these cosmetics below:

Leatherface Skin (1,500 V-Bucks)

Showcase Back Bling (included with the Outfit)

The Chainsaw Pickaxe (1,200 V-Bucks)

Chainsaw Dance Emote (Included in Pickaxe)

Enclosure Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

That sums up how you can get the skin of the main antagonist of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if anything changes. For now, do keep all this information with a grain of salt.

While you're here, take a look at some of the free skins you can get right now