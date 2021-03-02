Fall Guys dev Mediatonic acquired by Epic Games - Dexerto

Epic Games have acquired Tonic Games Group, the parent company for Mediatonic, the developers of 2020’s smash hit party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Tonic Games have found a ‘home’ with Epic Games, and said there aren’t any plans to change the development of Fall Guys in light of the acquisition.

“At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.’” Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO, Dave Bailey said. “With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation and PC via Steam. The company is set to release the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon, with an Epic Games Store launch now expected.

PC players will still be able to play and get regular updates for Fall Guys on Steam, though language suggests it will make a transition to the Epic Games Store soon.

This story is developing…