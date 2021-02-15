Logo
How to get free Fall Guys Crowns with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:40

by Tanner Pierce
Prime Gaming/Mediatonic

After previously making exclusive items available to Prime members in the past, Amazon has announced a brand new MVP Bundle exclusively for Prime Gaming members during the month of February – and the best part is that it includes free Crowns.

Fall Guys Crowns have changed quite a bit since the game’s launch. Not in terms of how they act, but in terms of how they’re distributed. Previously, you could only get them either if you won a match or by leveling up the Battle Pass, but even then, you could only get three.

After some backlash from the community, hey are much more widely distributed within the Pass, granting players one every few levels, in order to allow lower-skilled fans who might not be winning a chance to pick up some cool skins in the Item Shop just like everyone else.

Prime Gaming/Mediatonic
Prime Gaming subscribers are able to get exclusive bundles and content for Fall Guys.

Now, it seems like they are opening up another avenue for players to get Crowns thanks to Prime Gaming. A new MVP bundle is now available for members of the service and it includes two items: an MVP costume for your character and three free Crowns.

While the costume itself is interesting, even though it just seems to be a variant one of the previously released costumes, the main draw here is the Crowns. Generally, one part of a premium crossover is worth five of them, so this will get you the majority of the way there.

How to claim your Fall Guys MVP Bundle

Prime Gaming/Mediatonic
The Fall Guys MVP bundle includes a costume, as well as 3 free crowns.

Claiming your MVP Bundle is exactly the same as other Twitch Prime bundles and offers in the past so the process is relatively simple and really only requires that you follow some directions. That being said, if you need a breakdown, we’ve included a simple one below:

  1. Visit the Fall Guys Prime Gaming website
  2. Scroll down the MVP Bundle and click “Claim Now”
  3. Log-in to your account
  4. The bundle and your free Crowns should be available the next time you log-in to the game.

All in all, it’s pretty cool that players are able to get free Crowns for their account simply by using Amazon Prime. Here’s hoping that the developers allow for more ways to get them in the near future – hopefully in more free bundles.

How to unlock MrBeast skin in Fall Guys

Published: 27/Dec/2020 6:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mrbeast Fall Guys skin
Mediatonic

Fall Guys players can embrace their inner animal with an awesome MrBeast skin, which resembles his iconic logo. It’s available in the item shop from December 26 to December 29.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become a household name in the past couple of years. His philanthropy, charity work, and ambitious endeavors include everything from record-breaking giveaways to opening burger chains.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was a special event intended to help raise money for the charity in the form of bids. In return for their efforts, Mediatonic promised the highest bidders they will receive their own Fall Guys costumes. 

Ninja already received his skin, and it’s already become a popular choice. Like Agent Smith in The Matrix, Ninja Jelly Beans have been populating entire servers. Now, players will be able to get their hands on MrBeast’s costume as well.

MrBeast
YouTube: MrBeast
MrBeast is one of the most charitable and philanthropic personalities and content creators on the internet.

How to get MrBeast’s Fall Guys skin

Like Ninja’s Fall Guys skin, MrBeast’s is available in two pieces. The top half is a blue wolf’s head, complete with purple lightning bolts on either side of its eyes. It also has sharp teeth enveloping the Jelly Bean’s face. It’s a direct reference to his official logo.

The second piece is a black and blue hoodie that features the logo on its chest. It also has two pink drawstrings and a matching pair of pants. They both cost one crown each, which means you can get the whole piece for a mere two crowns.

It’s not only Fall Guys players and MrBeast fans who are excited. The man himself is also thrilled. He expressed his delight on Twitter and even mentioned the next game he wants to have a skin in.

“Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys!” he wrote. “Whoever is in charge of Among Us skins, can I have one as well?” There’s been no official response yet, but the idea is already gaining traction.

MrBeast’s skin is already proving to be popular. Only time will tell whether it manages to surpass the popularity of Ninja’s skin, but it will almost certainly come down to the wire.

It’s fantastic that Mediatonic teamed up with prominent figures and brands to help raise money for a good cause. Plus, it gives Fall Guys players a chance to get their hands on some limited skins.