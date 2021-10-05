Jake Paul “retires” from boxing again as Tommy Fury rejects fight offer

YouTube star Jake Paul has announced that he’s “temporarily” retiring from boxing as his attempts to schedule a fight with ‘Love Island’s’ Tommy Fury go unresolved.

Jake Paul is in the middle of transitioning from full-time YouTuber to full-time professional boxer… but he’s taking a break until he gets the fight he wants.

After getting his start on Vine and then hopping over to YouTube, Paul made his boxing debut against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in 2018 on the undercard of his older brother’s grudge match against rival influencer KSI.

Following in the footsteps of his big bro, Jake also acquired his professional license a short while later and added his first win against YouTuber AnEsonGib. Since then, he’s defeated a former NBA player, a former Olympic mixed martial artist, and, most recently, former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul claims he’s “retiring” from boxing as fight offer with Tommy Fury goes unresolved

Hot off the heels of his latest victory, Jake is adamant about facing off with reality TV star and boxer Tommy Fury… but his offer toward his proposed opponent isn’t going as planned.

While Paul himself has scored multi-million dollar fights in the past, he’s only ponying up a measly $1 million for Fury — an amount that Fury is brushing off until he gets some more cheddar to chew on.

With a stalemate now happening between these two celebs, it seems like Paul is taking some time to rest easy and recover, saying in an October 5 Instagram post that he’s temporarily “retiring” from the sport of boxing “until further notice,” since it seems “one wants to fight me and signed the dotted line.”

This isn’t the first time Paul has “retired” from boxing — in August, the influencer made a similar claim after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted his fight with Woodley to Instagram… although he walked his “retirement” back a day later.

The Rock posted me on his Instagram 😂 I can retire now — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Paul has also issued challenges to the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to no avail.

For now, it looks like Paul is taking it easy in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend until his coveted fight with Fury sorts itself out.