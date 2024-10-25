Tommy Fury vs KSI rematch in the works after “lucrative” offer

A rematch between Tommy Fury and KSI is reportedly in the works as the British reality TV star has apparently received a “very lucrative” offer to ditch I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

When Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury back in February 2023, the influencer boxing world was rocked. Jake, long seen as the best influencer boxer, had lost his perfect record and appeared to be vulnerable.

In the aftermath of that, KSI stepped up, claiming he’d be the one to defeat Fury and come out as the best influencer boxer around. However, despite testing the longtime boxer and reality TV star, the YouTuber-turner-boxer also suffered the same fate as his rival. In fact, he even appealed the result because the overwhelming sentiment was that he’d won.

Article continues after ad

That appeal was upheld and Tommy retained his win over KSI. Despite claiming he’d retire after that fight, KSI has stated he’d like to box again and it looks like a rematch with Tommy could be in the works.

Article continues after ad

The former Love Island star was in line to appear on the British reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, but according to The Sun, has received a “more lucrative” offer and is backing out. According to reports, that offer is a rematch with KSI.

Article continues after ad

Tommy has apparently pulled out of the reality series on around two weeks notice after lengthy talks about his involvement.

As it stands, there isn’t a date set for the fight, nor a location, but it would very likely be in the UK. Their last fight was in Manchester – Tommy’s backyard, so to speak – and that would probably be an option again.

We’ll keep an eye on things to see how it develops. So, check back for more updates.