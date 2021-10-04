 Jake Paul urges Conor McGregor to "stop drinking" as boxing trash talk continues - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jake Paul urges Conor McGregor to “stop drinking” as boxing trash talk continues

Published: 4/Oct/2021 15:14

by Connor Bennett
Conor McGregor sitting down with Jake Paul talking Ininto mic
Instagram: Conor McGregor/YouTube: FULL SEND Podcast

Share

Conor McGregor Jake Paul

Jake Paul has once again taken some jabs at Conor McGregor telling him to stop drinking and focus on getting back into fighting shape as he continues to press for a fight. 

Since breaking into the fight game, Jake Paul has made no bones about wanting to take on actual athletes and fighters rather than just fellow content creators.

After beating former NBA star Nate Robinson, the YouTuber turned boxer has also managed to grab wins against MMA fighter Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – and he’s set his prizes on bigger fights as well.

Jake has routinely called out both Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Conor McGregor, getting the fighting icons to soften their stance from dismissing the influencer fight scene as a joke at first. McGregor had been reluctant to engage the Paul brothers at first, but has relented and admitted he’d fight the “dingbats.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul boxing hit list Twitter
Twitter: jakepaul
Jake Paul has his boxing “hit list,” which features major fighters like Conor McGregor and Canelo as well as KSI.

McGregor’s return to fighting, and subsequent injury, has only given Jake more ammo to work with as he tries to wrangle a fight with the Irish superstar – going as far as getting a custom ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain made to commemorate one of his defeats to Dustin Poirier.

With Jake fully embracing the fight game and getting involved with a new boxing promoter – MVP – he was asked what advice he’d give McGregor on getting back into fighting shape.

“If Conor was my client I would say stop drinking you Irish idiot,” he told Talksport’s Alex McCarthy. “Put the bottle down, put the bottle down and get some Ws! And those fake teeth are ugly as f**k.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul's sleepy McGregor chain
Instagram/JakePaul
Jake Paul has been taking shots at McGregor for a long time.

Of course, he’s referring to McGregor’s recent social media posts about his injury rehab where he hasn’t been shy in sharing snaps from his parties in Miami.

In terms of whether or not the pair will actually square off, Jake believes it “will happen” at some point but he’s supposed to have a rematch with Tyron Woodley before anything else gets put into motion.

Advertisement
Advertisement