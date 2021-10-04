Jake Paul urges Conor McGregor to “stop drinking” as boxing trash talk continues

Jake Paul has once again taken some jabs at Conor McGregor telling him to stop drinking and focus on getting back into fighting shape as he continues to press for a fight.

Since breaking into the fight game, Jake Paul has made no bones about wanting to take on actual athletes and fighters rather than just fellow content creators.

After beating former NBA star Nate Robinson, the YouTuber turned boxer has also managed to grab wins against MMA fighter Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – and he’s set his prizes on bigger fights as well.

Jake has routinely called out both Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Conor McGregor, getting the fighting icons to soften their stance from dismissing the influencer fight scene as a joke at first. McGregor had been reluctant to engage the Paul brothers at first, but has relented and admitted he’d fight the “dingbats.”

Advertisement

McGregor’s return to fighting, and subsequent injury, has only given Jake more ammo to work with as he tries to wrangle a fight with the Irish superstar – going as far as getting a custom ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain made to commemorate one of his defeats to Dustin Poirier.

Read More: Jake Paul reveals offer to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather

With Jake fully embracing the fight game and getting involved with a new boxing promoter – MVP – he was asked what advice he’d give McGregor on getting back into fighting shape.

“If Conor was my client I would say stop drinking you Irish idiot,” he told Talksport’s Alex McCarthy. “Put the bottle down, put the bottle down and get some Ws! And those fake teeth are ugly as f**k.”

Advertisement

Of course, he’s referring to McGregor’s recent social media posts about his injury rehab where he hasn’t been shy in sharing snaps from his parties in Miami.

In terms of whether or not the pair will actually square off, Jake believes it “will happen” at some point but he’s supposed to have a rematch with Tyron Woodley before anything else gets put into motion.