Jake Paul wants to “break down” Conor McGregor in the boxing ring like Dustin Poirier

YouTube star Jake Paul has made no bones about his goal to take on some of combat sports’ greatest athletes — and he just sent a scathing jab toward Conor McGregor after his loss to Dustin Poirier.

Jake Paul is showing the world that he is truly the “Problem Child” of influencer boxing, one interview at a time.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who made his first foray into the ring in 2018, now boasts a 3-0 professional record, and he’s hopeful to score a fourth victory against his upcoming opponent, Tyron Woodley, come August 29.

Before that, though, the influencer has been on a tear of interviews… many of which are allowing him to set up future potential opponents, in the process.

It’s no secret that Paul’s eyes are potentially bigger than his stomach when it comes to the names he’s got on his proverbial boxing “hit list,” taunting the likes of Nate Diaz, Canelo, and even Conor McGregor.

While Jake has called out ‘The Notorious’ McGregor multiple times in the past (even making a chain of the injured athlete after his loss to Dustin Poirier on July 10), this time, he’s really egging it on.

During an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Paul revealed that he hopes to leave McGregor in a similar state as Poirier did during their last grudge match at UFC 264.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

“He sort of lost that spunk, and I think that people are kind of second-guessing him,” he began. “He’s not the same Conor, that’s for sure. It’s not as interesting. However, I would still just like to beat him up. I would want him to freak out in the ring and go crazy and lose his shit. I think it would be funny to see him break down, like how he did against Dustin Poirier.”

(Topic begins at 19:42)

Despite his trash-talk, Paul made sure to note that viewers should continue to respect McGregor due to his major accomplishments, and stated that regardless of his most recent loss, a fight with the Notorious would certainly be a major one to grace Jake’s record.

McGregor himself has expressed a passing interest in shifting to boxing over MMA — but whether or not these two will ever hash it out in the future remains to be seen.