Jake Paul reveals Mike Tyson is ignoring $5m fight bet

Jake Paul has revealed that Mike Tyson doesn’t seem all that interested in his $5m bet for their fight as the boxing legend is in “war mode.”

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson first announced they’d be fighting, there was plenty of skepticism. Not only is there a massive age gap between the two, but there’s also a weight gap and, of course, an experience gap.

Their first proposed fight date of July 20 was scrapped after ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up. They’ve since rearranged the clash for November 15, and given we’re a few weeks away, Jake has started ramping up the hype.

His newest challenge to Mike has centered around him ending the fight early. The ‘Problem Child’ taunted the 58-year-old with a $5m bet to see if he could last more than four rounds. “But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’. Deal or no deal?” he said in his offer video.

However, when it comes to getting a response from Mike, Jake has revealed that he hasn’t been all that forthcoming with an answer.

“I think I TKO or KO him in rounds four or five. But yeah, he hasn’t responded to the bet and I don’t think he probably will,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer told Sports Illustrated on October 17. “I think he’s locked in, in war mode.”

Jake noted that Mike is “declining to do interviews” during this part of his training camp too. “He just wants to train and be a savage,” the 27-year-old added.

As noted, there have been concerns about Tyson’s health heading into the fight. He will undergo more rigorous pre-fight testing as a result.

Jake has also stated that it is “Mike Tyson or nothing” for him. So, he won’t draft in a backup fighter.