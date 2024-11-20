Jake Paul called out by unretired boxer who is even older than Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has been called out for a fight against a former champion boxer who is even older than Mike Tyson and has just come out of retirement.

After months of waiting, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally squared off on November 14. The YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated ‘Iron’ Mike via unanimous decision after the 58-year-old struggled to throw punches, never mind land them on his younger opponent.

In the aftermath of the fight, which was reportedly watched by over 60 million viewers, Jake has been called out by a wave of fighters. Some of them are still active and others have retired in recent years.

The ‘Problem Child’ has ignored a few of them, but said he’d be down to talk with current heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois following his offer for a title fight.

Now, Jake has been called out by another fighter who, like Tyson, has recently unretired. However, he’s even older than ‘Iron’ Mike. The fighter in question? That would be 59-year-old Oliver McCall.

The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a knock-out win over Stacy Frazier in his fight in five years on November 19 before turning his attention to Jake.

“I’ll knock Jake Paul out. Bring on Jake Paul. I wanna get revenge for Nate Robinson and then Mike Tyson. That would be awesome,” he said after the win.

The 59-year-old also noted that he now holds the record for being the oldest active boxer to win. Oh, and he is looking to be even sharper in his next match-up.

“Well, next fight, I’m gonna be about 10 pounds lighter so you’re gonna have a lot more technique. And I can punch. I could definitely punch. My defense is pretty decent. What about if I lose about 10 more pounds, I’m ready for anybody,” he added.

Jake will reportedly focus on MMA for the next little bit as he’s still yet to debut in the PFL. However, with the raft of boxing offers coming his way, he might have to change again on that front.