Jake Paul explains why he’s accepted Mike Tyson’s big rule changes

Jake Paul has explained why he’s agreed to several rule changes in his fight with Mike Tyson as their bout will be a little shorter than usual.

Months after their well-documented delay, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are days away from getting into the boxing ring and finally trading blows. It’s been a long time coming, especially after ‘Iron’ Mike pulled out of the first fight night due to an ulcer flare-up.

The heavyweight boxing legend has been undergoing a strenuous pre-fight training camp, as well as regular health testing to make sure he makes it to fight night.

Given ‘Iron’ Mike’s age, there have been a few tweaks to the fight’s ruleset too. There won’t be any head guards – they are using professional rules – but they’ll box eight lots of two-minute rounds instead of the standard ten sets of three-minute rounds.

Jake has been quick to point out that these changes have come from Tyson’s end, but he was happy to go along with them.

“Yeah, that was always what he wanted from day one,” Jake told Sean O’Malley on his Suga Show podcast. “I just wanted to agree to his rules. Yeah (get the contract signed), exactly. That’s mostly how I am with these fights. What makes sense? Let’s make it fair fight and move on and just make it happen.”

Timestamp of 40:30

As noted, Tyson has been undergoing pre-fight testing, with some fearing that the fight could be canceled just the day before.

That doesn’t appear to be the case, seeing as both Jake and Mike have expressed confidence that it will go ahead.

After he’s fought Mike, Jake is supposed to be debuting in MMA with the PFL as they’ve got a “credible” opponent lined up. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.