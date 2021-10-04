Jake Paul reveals offer to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul has come out and said he’s actually talked with Floyd Mayweather about a boxing match between the two. Whether or not it will ever happen though, is a different story.

It’s no secret social media star Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather aren’t each other’s biggest fans. The pair nearly got into it when Mayweather was preparing to fight Paul’s brother Logan back in June 2021, and the two still don’t seem to be on the best of terms.

Now, per talkSPORT.com, Jake has said he’s actually talked to the boxing legend about a potential bout, which wouldn’t be just an exhibition like his brother had.

According to Paul he’s messaged Mayweather about an actual weighted pro fight, unlike his brothers which didn’t declare a winner, but “it isn’t happening,” according to talkSPORTS report.

“I don’t do exhibitions, I told Floyd, I actually messaged him and I said ‘Yo, if you want to do a real pro fight at a weight class, then let’s do it,” Jake told the site. “But I think he’s going to retire and that’s probably what’s best for him because my brother is a great fighter, but I’m just built different.”

What’s more, Jake seems confident he could do even better than his brother did against the boxing legend, boasting “I would have take Floyd out and that wouldn’t be good for him.”

Mayweather, for his part, has indicated he’ll probably be headed for retirement without taking on both of the Paul brothers to cap his career off. Plenty of fans would like to see him take on Jake as well, but it most likely isn’t on the 50-0 champ’s to-do list.

Even though it might not be against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, it will be very interesting to see who Jake Paul ends up fighting next, especially as he seems to have plenty of offers on deck.