Did Jake Paul retire from boxing? Mysterious tweet leaves fans panicked

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has left fans in a frenzy after suddenly claiming that he’s retired from the sport following his split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley.

It hasn’t even been 24 hours past his last fight, and Jake Paul has claimed he’s retiring from the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul, 24, first nabbed his claim to fame as an influencer. Transitioning from Vine to YouTube along with his older bro, Logan Paul, Jake racked up an impressive 20 million subscribers.

But that wasn’t enough for the online entertainer. When Logan struck up a beef with KSI in 2018, Jake Paul made sure he was on the fight’s undercard, where he took down fellow YouTuber Deji.

Jake Paul facing his first EVER real test. pic.twitter.com/zIRnxpjaqD — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 30, 2021

Ever since then, Jake has been bitten with the boxing bug, and has gone on to score a 4-0 undefeated professional career. His latest bout was his most challenging, taking on five-time former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland, Ohio.

Unlike his seemingly easy victories over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, YouTuber AnEsonGib and former Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, Jake Paul took Tyron Woodley through all eight rounds to win their bout by split-decision — an outcome he called “bulls**t.”

While Jake Paul has a slew of other potential opponents lined up already, the YouTuber shocked the world with a Tweet the very next day that read: “Updated status: Retired boxer.”

Updated status: Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Needless to say, his fans are equal parts confused and saddened, while haters are hopeful. However, this could all be a huge prank, which wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the self-proclaimed “Problem Child” of influencer boxing.

In a previous tweet, Paul had claimed that he was satisfied enough to retire, as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had posted him on his Instagram feed.

The Rock posted me on his Instagram 😂 I can retire now — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

The post in question shows The Rock chilling out for the evening while watching Paul vs Woodley on the TV and indulging in a well-deserved drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

For now, it’s unclear whether Jake meant what he tweeted or not, leaving fans in the dark as the next steps in his career are unclear… despite him taking a rematch with Woodley right away.