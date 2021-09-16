Jake Paul claims he made “eight-figure” profit from Tyron Woodley fight

YouTube star and professional boxer Jake Paul faced off with former UFC champ Tyron Woodley on August 29, and he’s finally revealed the massive paycheck he cashed out from the bout.

Jake Paul is taking the boxing world by storm, one mixed martial artist at a time.

The youngest Paul brother first stepped into the boxing ring in August 2018 on the undercard of his bro’s bout against rival YouTuber KSI. Ever since, Jake has made it his mission to shake up the world of combat sports… and so far, he’s succeeding.

Thus far, Jake has defeated influencers, former NBA players, and even a former Olympic athlete, with his latest victory being a split-decision win over five-time former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul facing his first EVER real test. pic.twitter.com/zIRnxpjaqD — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul reveals massive earnings from Tyron Woodley boxing match

This was certainly Jake’s biggest challenge yet, and one that he claims he got a huge payday out of.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV, Paul revealed that he made an “eight figure” profit from the fight, although he refused to divulge the exact amount.

“The money is great, the business is great, it is,” Paul told the outlet. “I work blood, sweat, and tears in the gym, but this is a product of working day in and day out since I was 17 years old.”

Influencer boxing is a hugely profitable sport

This only adds to the already eyebrow-raising profits he’s raked in from his past three fights. Sportico’s Sports Valuations Reporter, Kurt Badenhausen, reported that Paul had made a whopping $20 million in the wake of his first-round victory over Ben Askren in April.

Jake seemed to confirm this amount, writing in a tweet, “Oh, we just getting warmed up.”

oh we just getting warmed up https://t.co/WMmlo5tKEm — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 25, 2021

If true, Jake’s latest bout with Woodley was a multi-million dollar deal. That’s HUGE for a YouTuber — and it makes sense why the likes of Floyd Mayweather would be looking to get in on the influencer boxing trend, who joked that he’d made $100 million from his fight with Logan in June.

It seems that influencer boxing is a hugely profitable venture, and one that doesn’t look like it’ll slow down anytime soon, if these numbers are anything to go by.