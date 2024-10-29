Jake Paul rival changes mind on Mike Tyson fight with new prediction

One of Jake Paul’s rivals has changed his mind on the upcoming fight with Mike Tyson, switching up his prediction in favor of the boxing legend.

Since stepping into the world of boxing and combat sports, Jake Paul has created rivalries with a number of different fighters. He’s had verbal spars with the likes of Dana White, Conor McGregor, and Canelo Alvarez, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer has got into the ring with plenty of others.

Former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry was the last fighter to lose to Jake, as he stepped in for ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson back in July. Perry lost to Jake via knockout, and praised the ‘Problem Child’ for his skill at the time.

When Jake and ‘Iron’ Mike rescheduled their fight, his prediction of Jake winning that clash popped back up again. However, now that we’re just a few weeks away from it happening, Perry has changed his mind.

“I think Mike, too. I think Mike’s gonna be just like… It’s like riding a bike for him,” he told Roy Jones Jr. during his appearance on the Overdogs podcast.

Timestamp of 22:45

Perry added: “I mean you guys looked great when you guys fought. A lot of experience in that ring.

“He’s a lot smarter than I am for sure when it comes to boxing technique. He’s not gonna feel overwhelmed to try and push the action. That’s gonna be interesting to see.”

As noted, the former UFC fighter was Jake’s backup option for the first fight, but that isn’t happening this time around. For Jake, it’s Tyson or “nothing” in November. After that, he’s scheduled to make his MMA debut with the PFL – Professional Fighters League.

However, Jake has continued to make noise about wanting to be a boxing world champion. So, we’ll wait and see what happens.