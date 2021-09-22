Tommy Fury laughs off Jake Paul’s £1m fight offer: “Get your figures up”

Although Jake Paul’s next challenger certainly appears to be Tommy Fury, the two are yet to reach an agreement as the British boxing star has laughed off initial £1m offers.

Weeks removed from Paul’s latest victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and the speculation continues as to who he might face next. While various other MMA icons have put forward their own offers, the social media celebrity seems to have his sights on one name in particular.

Following a brief scuffle at their last boxing event, Paul has since confirmed Fury is his next target. In fact, multiple bout agreements have already been sent to The Gypsy King’s younger brother, according to Paul.

Advertisement

Hours after these negotiations were made public, Fury has now taken to social media himself, issuing a response while laughing at Paul’s offers.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got heated backstage after the Woodley fight. pic.twitter.com/nrZeAIVlCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 30, 2021

“He’s come out and said I’ve denied two offers to fight him,” Fury addressed in a September 22 Instagram story. “I have,” he followed up, confirming that these offers were indeed real.

But why exactly did he turn them down? For the rising 22-year-old boxing star, the offers from Paul’s camp were not even worth “addressing.”

“He’s come out and said that he wants to give me £1m to fight him. I just want to say this… to everybody out there, a million pounds for a fight of this magnitude, it’s not even worth getting out of bed for.”

Advertisement

Having taken a split-decision win over an accomplished MMA fighter, Paul’s next challenge is to step in the ring with a certified boxer. As a result, there’s more intrigue surrounding this clash than any other option at this stage, Fury stressed.

“This fight is gonna gross millions and millions of pounds,” he claimed. “I can’t walk down the street without anybody asking me ‘when are you gonna fight Jake?'”

Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team. Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made. Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 21, 2021

For all the potential hype, a £1m offer just isn’t “serious” enough for Fury.

“In boxing terms, a million pounds is nothing, especially for a fight of this size. He absolutely knows that I’m never going to accept the fight for this money, hence why he’s made this offer.

Advertisement

“Tomorrow isn’t soon enough to fight you,” Fury added, clearly still eager to secure the highly anticipated Paul event. “I can fight you whenever, it doesn’t matter. Get your figures up and we can talk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatch)

Paul reportedly walked away with $2 million for his latest PPV clash against Woodley. The lowest earner on that card was none other than Fury, who claimed just $15,000 in his disclosed fight purse.

Read More: Logan Paul confirms his next boxing opponent is already decided

While that figure obviously doesn’t account for various bonuses and undisclosed earnings, £1m appears to be a far cry from what Fury is seeking next.