How to buy Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration sports drink

Former rivals Logan Paul and KSI are releasing their very own collaborative sports drink, ‘Prime Hydration.’ Here’s how you can get your hands on the beverage.

YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI were once the internet’s most bitter enemies. The two popularized the concept of ‘influencer boxing,’ and finally quashed their years-long beef in the boxing ring.

Two years after their final match in 2019, the two social media moguls have effectively put their rivalry behind them.

Now, they’re working together to create a sports drink that is coming to stores across the United States and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Where to buy Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration drink

According to the YouTubers, Prime Hydration will be available to purchase in the following stores in the United States:

Walmart

Target

Kroger

CVS

GNC

Ralph’s

The Vitamin Shoppe

UK:

Tesco

ASDA

Many more

When is Prime Hydration coming out?

Prime Hydration is already available in stores in the United States.

However, the drink is set to release in the UK “in a few months,” according to KSI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

What is in Prime Hydration?

The YouTubers claimed that their biggest goals for their collaborative bev are taste and hydration. Logan Paul revealed that their drink is made up of 10% coconut water and boasts 850 milligrams of electrolytes.

Read More: KSI instantly hits back at Jake Paul mocking him after drink launch

This marks the second time these influencers have linked up after KSI appeared in an episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast last year, as well as featuring in promotional materials for Paul’s bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement

The two initially teased an announcement for January 4 called ‘The Final Chapter,’ leading fans to believe that another boxing match was in the works. Instead, the duo are joining forces for a major business venture, hoping to compete with big drink brands like Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade and more.

Only time will tell if this unexpected collab ends up bearing fruit, but one thing’s for certain; fans are hyped about these two creators dropping their beef for broader horizons.