Logan Paul reveals unreleased new Prime Hydration flavor and when it’s coming

Logan Paul and KSI’s energy drink, Prime Hydration, will be coming out with a new flavor this year – confirmed by Logan himself, after a TikToker simply asked.

The energy and hydration drink brand, Prime, was marketed as by the YouTubers Logan and KSI. It has become a truly viral sensation, particularly in the UK.

Now, Logan has teased a new flavor, and revealed the name and a brief description of how the drink will taste.

Logan teases Prime flavor

Asked while touring Europe, Logan revealed that there will be a new edition of the drink called “Glowberry”. He also described that it will taste like “sour green apple”.

The influencer went on to say “October”, presumably the release date for the flavor.

The drink has become successful with its sales expanding throughout the US, UK and Europe. Not only are the drinks promoted by famous YouTubers but also by their activities with influencer boxing, and partnerships with major sports teams like Arsenal, and a rumored deal with Barcelona FC.

KSI and Logan attacked with Prime bottles

Recently, in a turn of unexpected events, KSI and Logan were both touring for Prime when fans started throwing drinks at them.

Their tour was said to be generally successful but took a turn with this incident. A clip posted by KSI himself revealed fans throwing bottles at them while they were on stage.

The crowd began throwing the Prime bottle every time KSI or Jake said, “Drink Prime”. But both took the incident well as they posted it on social media.

This incident took place in Copenhagen, Denmark where the crowd seemingly matched the chaotic and enthusiastic energy.