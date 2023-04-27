Logan Paul finally reveals Prime Lemonade release date

YouTube star and WWE newcomer Logan Paul has finally revealed the long-awaited release date for the next upcoming flavor of PRIME Hydration, PRIME Lemonade. Here’s everything we know so far.

PRIME Hydration has been a smashing success for influencers Logan Paul and KSI, who first debuted their sports drink brand in early 2022.

Since then, they’ve added a slew of new flavors to the mix, as well as flavor packets and even a PRIME energy drink variation.

That’s far from the end of their goals with PRIME, though. Earlier this month, the two YouTubers gave out bottles of a brand-new flavor of their beloved electrolyte beverage called PRIME Lemonade.

It looks distinctly different from its green-bottled Lemon-Lime flavor, boasting yellow packaging. Fans were anxious to know when this unexpected flavor might drop, if at all — and now, they’ve finally got their answer.

On April 27, Logan Paul uploaded a vlog detailing his high-flying performance at Wrestlemania 39. Part of that vlog included a humorous skit with a group of what look to be girl scouts, who are running a competing lemonade stand against Logan and KSI.

In the skit, the girls sell out bottles of PRIME Hydration, while Logan and KSI’s pitiful lemonade earns a pittance in comparison. The entire thing acted as an ad for the new flavor, which is coming out just in time for summer.

When does PRIME Lemonade come out?

At the end of his vlog, Logan revealed that PRIME Lemonade will officially drop on Monday, May 15.

This news follows another big announcement for PRIME Energy, which now boasts a line in smaller cans with less caffeine.

PRIME Hydration is available both online and in most major retailers across the United States and the United Kingdom. For more on how to buy PRIME Hydration, see our guide right here on Dexerto.