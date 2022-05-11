Logan Paul & KSI celebrate PRIME Hydration UK launch with new flavor and it’s already sold out

Logan Paul & KSI have just released a new flavor of Prime Hydration, Ice Pop, to celebrate the long-awaited release of the drink in the UK.

On January 4, 2022, KSI and Logan Paul revealed their new sports drink collab, Prime Hydration, as a direct competitor to drinks like Body Armor and Gatorade.

Initially released in the US only, fans of the UK-based creator KSI have spent the last few months waiting for the sports drink to release in their area.

The time finally arrived just four months later on May 11 as the creators have announced its availability in the UK alongside a new flavor: Ice Pop.

Logan & KSI release new Prime Hydration flavor

Logan Paul unveiled the new flavor via his personal Twitter page with a tweet showing the bottle design.

“INTRODUCING ICE POP! @PrimeHydrate Our new delicious flavor, just in time for the Summer. @KSI and I are proud & humbled to announce that Prime is officially the fastest-growing hydration drink in America, represented by the ICE POP colors — red, white, and blue,” He revealed.

KSI quickly quote-tweeted Logan, mentioning that the colors represent the UK — not the USA.

He said: “Erm no, the colours are representing the United Kingdom. In fact, because we took so long to get PRIME to the U.K., We should get the flavour first before the US.”

Prime Hydration officially available in the UK

As KSI and Logan Paul were going back and forth on Twitter about which country the new flavor’s design represented, the official Prime Hydration Twitter account revealed the official launch of the drink in the UK.

“The wait is over!” They said. “Drinkprime.UK”

Fans quickly flooded the website to make their purchase, and Logan revealed just an hour later that they sold out in just five minutes.

He said: “50,000 bottles… Gone in 5 minutes.”

If you missed out on the launch, don’t fret — Prime Hydration has restocked in waves in the past. In the meantime, you can check out our guide on how to buy the beverage, as well as our review of the initial five launch flavors.