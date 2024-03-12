Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime becomes official drink of LA Lakers 

Prime Hydration has now become an official sports drink sponsor of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Logan Paul and KSI teamed up in early 2022 to reveal their new hydration brand Prime, shocking the world considering their former rivalry that saw the two go blow-for-blow in boxing — where KSI walked out on top.

The two YouTube stars have since taken over and dominated the hydration beverage market, topping Walmart’s sales for the most sold sports and hydration beverage in the first month of 2024 — selling millions of units.

Since its launch, Prime has made waves in the sporting world — partnering up with some of the world’s most popular athletes, including the likes of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, as well as becoming the official drink of the UFC, and several football clubs too.

Article continues after ad

Continuing to shock the world of sports, KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration has now partnered with the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the official sports drink sponsor of the basketball team.

Article continues after ad

The announcement comes just days after Logan Paul unveiled Prime as the WWE’s first-ever ring canvas sponsor. The historic partnership will see a Prime bottle be at the center of every WWE PLE match beginning at WrestleMania XL.

However, Prime’s partnership with the WWE hasn’t come without backlash from wrestling fans, with the sponsor being slammed as “an eyesore.”

Regardless, Prime’s hype doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time, continuing to top sales charts despite becoming more available across stores. Simply, there’s no telling what announcement could come next from the YouTuber’s hydration beverage brand.