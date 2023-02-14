KSI reveals limited edition Prime Hydration flavor exclusive to the UK

With Prime Hydration soaring to the top of the market in short order, founders KSI and Logan Paul are keeping the momentum going with the announcement of a limited edition flavor exclusive to the United Kingdom.

The Prime brand has never been hotter. From blockbuster Super Bowl commercials to landmark sponsorship deals with the likes of Arsenal and the UFC, the drink range from internet celebs KSI and Logan Paul is selling mass amounts around the globe.

Just eight flavors have been released in select markets through the company’s first year. The likes of Orange Mango, Blue Raspberry, and Tropical Punch all available across both Hydration and Energy styles. Though getting your hands on either is no easy task due to short supply and a staggering reseller market.

Now adding to the immense demand, KSI has announced a rare, limited edition flavor set to launch exclusively in the UK. (Though a handful of lucky fans in Australia already got their hands on it ahead of release.)

Today Show Australia KSI teased his new Mango flavor Prime drink while touring Australia.

KSI reveals limited edition Prime flavor exclusive to UK

The new flavor was made official during a February 14 episode of the Impaulsive podcast. It’s a Mango drink set to be an exclusive goodie for KSI’s hometown fans in the UK as a means of making up for a late launch after US got the Prime brand first in 2022.

“We are continuing to come out with exclusive, one-off, limited edition bottles,” Logan said, teasing KSI’s new flavor. As previously shown during a tour of Australia, we know this design features a black base with green and yellow accents, along with KSI’s name at the top of every label.

“The first one, we threw into the crowd,” KSI joked, having brought a few bottles with him overseas. “So some Aussie fan has got that. The other one, we left at the studio,” he added.

How to buy KSI’s new Mango flavor Prime

In order to purchase this limited edition KSI flavor, first of all, you have to be a UK resident. Launching on February 17, the new Mango flavor will be available exclusively through a Prime x KSI bundle on the official UK store page.

The Prime x KSI bundle will run you £39.99 (roughly $50USD) and includes the following:

1x limited-edition 12PK Prime Hydration KSI flavor

1x Prime x KSI Bandana

1x Prime x KSI t-shirt.

As with anything Prime, these bundles are sure to sell out quick, so make sure you’re ready to order when it goes live at 5PM local time on February 17.