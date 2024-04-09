Logan Paul & KSI welcome IShowSpeed into Prime Hydration family

YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI announced that streamer IShowSpeed is now part of the Prime Squad in the brand’s latest celebrity acquisition.

In 2022, KSI and Logan Paul announced the induction of the Prime Squad, a “group of up-and-coming” content creators sponsored by their Prime Hydration beverage line.

Although they had a falling out with their first Prime Squad member, YouTube prankster JiDion, it looks like they’ve added another creator to the fold — streaming star IShowSpeed.

The duo announced Speed’s membership with the Prime Squad in a humorous video on April 9, 2024. In the video, Speed performed some of his classic antics, such as screaming and doing backflips, much to KSI’s dismay.

The skit ended with Speed telling Logan “good luck” in his fight with Mike Tyson and taunting him by confusing him with his little brother, Jake—something that made Logan instantly ‘regret’ his decision to recruit Speed.

This is just the latest major acquisition for Prime Hydration, which has become the official drink of the Los Angeles Lakers, the WWE, and even signed NFL star Patrick Mahomes to the Prime family earlier this year.

Speed’s involvement in the Prime Squad doesn’t come as a huge surprise to fans, as he’s been involved with KSI for some time now. The two famously streamed a sparring match in 2023, which KSI kindly conceded to Speed after destroying the streamer in the boxing ring.

Speed has also leaked KSI’s digits on a number of occasions, making for a humorous situation that gave the British YouTuber quite a few headaches.

In fact, it seems the two YouTubers share a friendly rivalry—a rivalry that has now blossomed into a successful partnership with one of the biggest up-and-coming sports beverages in the market, which raked in over $1.2 billion in 2023.