Logan Paul & KSI join forces to announce new Prime Hydration sports drink

After years of rivalry, YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI have officially joined forces to create a new sports drink called ‘Prime Hydration.’ Here’s everything you need to know about the product.

The beef between Logan Paul and KSI has spawned a new genre in the entertainment space — the phenomenon of influencer boxing.

The two YouTubers were once the most bitter of rivals, facing off in the boxing ring two times before KSI ultimately emerged the victor of their years-long feud.

Since then, the stars have made peace with each other, with KSI appearing on an episode of Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast in between live music shows, while Paul has gone on to box Floyd Mayweather and grow an expansive NFT empire.

Although their joint podcast appearance was some time ago, it seems these two YouTubers have been working behind the scenes on something even more surprising, which they unveiled during an Instagram Live broadcast on January 4.

Initially, the influencers announced an event called ‘The Final Chapter.’ No details were given about the event, leading fans to think another boxing match was in order… but it seems that the opposite is true, instead.

What is KSI & Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration drink?

During their live stream, the YouTubers announced their newest collaborative effort, ‘Prime Hydration.’ The duo aim to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new beverage, namely, “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.”

“We are officially business partners,” Paul said. “We are no longer rivals.”

“We are up against the biggest companies to try and be up there with them,” KSI added.

According to the influencers, the aim of their product is to provide “prime” hydration, with Paul claiming he drank the bev throughout his training camp leading up to his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Where can you buy Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration drink?

Prime Hydration took six months to create, and will be available to purchase at Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, GNC, Ralph’s, and Vitamin Shoppe.

The bev will first be distributed across America, but is set to release in the UK “in a few months.”

This latest announcement comes as a huge shock to fans, who are both surprised and excited about this newfound brotherhood between two of YouTube’s biggest personalities.