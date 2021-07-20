KSI & Logan Paul end long-running beef with surprise imPaulsive podcast appearance

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul have been bitter rivals for some time — but a year after their boxing rematch in 2019, the two stars have buried the hatchet with a surprising joint episode of the imPaulsive podcast.

If there were ever two enemies in the social media world, it was KSI and Logan Paul. KSI notably called out the Paul brothers after defeating Joe Weller in the boxing ring in 2018, prompting Logan to take on the challenge.

The two faced off for the first time in August 2018, with the fight ending in a draw. Between fierce diss tracks and press conferences that nearly ended in riots, their beef was finally put to rest in November 2019, with KSI winning their rematch by split-decision.

Advertisement

However, the two weren’t necessarily on friendly terms after the fact… at least, until now. In 2021, Paul was seen out and about in London, with fans speculating that he was in the area for a secret joint project with KSI.

This turned out to be true, with Paul appearing on KSI’s hyped-up ‘All Over The Place’ show on July 17. While it was certainly shocking to see the two collaborating on a project together, it didn’t really sink in until KSI appeared on a completely unexpected episode of Paul’s imPaulsive podcast on July 20.

Read More: Hasbullah turns down 7m Abdu Rozik fight offer in insane payout demand

The two YouTubers — once bitter rivals — sat down for a friendly conversation in True Geordie’s podcast studio in London, UK, where they discussed their boxing careers, their work as influencers, and their history as adversaries.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Although KSI joked that the podcast was “everyone licking everyone’s a**,” the two admitted that they shared a mutual respect for each other in spite of their previous rivalry.

Read More: Logan Paul vs Anderson Silva reportedly leaked for September 19

“There’s a level of respect,” KSI admitted. “Yes, we had our beef, but like, even with Joe Weller, there’s always gonna be that level of respect.”

It seems that fans are all in for this newfound friendship between the YouTubers, too. One commenter summed it up quite well: “Who else is glad, after everything, they are still good friends?”