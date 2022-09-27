Logan Paul reveals new PRIME Hydration flavor packets

YouTube star Logan Paul unveiled a new product in he and KSI’s PRIME Hydration sports beverage line, announcing new PRIME flavor packets during an IMPAULSIVE podcast episode.

Internet stars Logan Paul and KSI set aside their infamous rivalry earlier this year to join forces and create their very own line of sports drinks called PRIME Hydration.

Since then, they’ve created seven flavors to compete with brands like Gatorade and Powerade, with fans showing up in droves to snag the drinks at launch.

On September 27, Logan broke the news that PRIME is entering new territory during an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

PRIME Hydration launches new Hydration Sticks

Fans noticed that PRIME had quietly rolled out another product in the form of flavor packets in certain stores, and Paul confirmed this launch during his most recent podcast.

Officially labeled ‘Hydration Sticks,’ PRIME fans can take the influencer-famous bevs with them anytime, anywhere, and simply empty the flavor packets into a drink of their choice in the vein of Crystal Lite packets, etc.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE PRIME Hydration Sticks are currently not listed on the official PRIME website.

“This is a big deal,” Logan admitted. “This is the first product that isn’t a beverage that we made. It’s a powder. It’s a stick pack on the go. The logo is ‘Drink your PRIME any time.'”

“I’m not just saying this because it’s my company, I swear to God this is 100% authentic, and it’s a bold statement, but the Ice Pop stick is one of the best flavors of PRIME we’ve got.”

“I am obsessed with this product. And, you can take it anywhere. Airports, school, wherever you need. Put your PRIME in a 16 oz bottle of water, shake it up, drink it. It is so f**king good!”

(Topic begins at 6:42)

According to Paul, Prime Hydration Sticks contain two grams of sugar and 20 calories.

This latest launch follows the release of a new PRIME flavor, Meta Moon, earlier this month — a flavor that both Logan and KSI couldn’t describe.