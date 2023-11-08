Logan Paul & KSI celebrate selling over 1 billion Prime Hydration bottles

KSI and Logan Paul have revealed they’ve sold over 1 billion bottles of Prime Hydration to their fans around the world.

Since KSI and Logan Paul joined forces to create Prime, bottles of their hydration beverage have been flying off shelves around the world.

It’s fair to say the two YouTube stars have mastered marketing, partnering up with some of the world’s biggest names in sports including the UFC, and even several football clubs such as FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Now, close to two years after its initial launch, the company has revealed they’ve sold over 1 billion bottles to fans across the globe.

Prime Hydration reaches massive milestone

In a November 8 announcement, KSI and Logan thanked their fans for their immense support in making Prime the fastest-growing beverage in history, where they claimed over 1 billion bottles have been purchased.

“We’ve officially sold 1,000,000,000 bottles — a hydration milestone we couldn’t have reached without you,” the announcement read. “Thank you for making PRIME the fastest growing beverage in history.”

It’s fair to say fans were impressed by the monumental achievement, congratulating them on the massive milestone. “Gotta say that’s impressive,” said one. “Unbelievable what these guys are doing,” wrote another. “Quality product and solid people behind it, congratulations,” a third added.

As they continue to innovate, KSI and Logan Paul have gotten fans pumped again with the Golden Prime contest. Starting on November 10, a 24-carat gold Prime bottle will be placed in both New York and London, where fans can try to crack the code to get them for a staggering $500,000 prize.

Time and time again, Prime has shocked us all with their announcements. After already reaching incredible heights so far, the company shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.