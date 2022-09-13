Logan Paul & KSI unveil new PRIME Hydration “mystery flavor” Meta Moon

YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI have unleashed yet another PRIME Hydration flavor that the influencers are calling “so good, we can’t even describe it.”

Logan Paul and KSI used to be two of the biggest rivals on the internet. Now, they’re best friends and business partners with their very own sports beverage company, PRIME Hydration.

The duo officially announced their surprising joint venture in January 2022 with five original flavors: Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Grape, and Lemon-Lime.

Since then, they’ve created two new flavors — Ice Pop, which came out over the summer, and now, ‘Meta Moon.’

They unveiled the new flavor on social media on September 12, describing it as “so good” that it literally defies description.

However, Meta Moon isn’t out yet. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on this “cosmic” version of PRIME.

When does Meta Moon PRIME Hydration flavor come out?

According to the PRIME Hydration website, Meta Moon will officially launch on Wednesday, September 14.

How to get new Meta Moon PRIME Hydration flavor

While PRIME Hydration is available at most major retailers in the US and the UK, fans will have to sign up to the official PRIME website for more information on how they can snag a bottle or two of the influencer-famous beverage.

It’s likely that this new flavor will sell out quickly, so it’s best that fans head out to their local Target or Kroger locations right away to see if they’ve got some in stock.

PRIME Hydration has had an extremely successful run thus far, with fans showing up in droves for the company’s launch in the United Kingdom over the summer.

For now, they’ll have to watch and wait until this latest flavor drops — a taste that, at the moment, remains a total mystery.