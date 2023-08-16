Prime Hydration exposed by fitness influencer: “They don’t even understand hydration”

Logan Paul and KSI’s venture into hydration drinks has been slammed by a fitness influencer as their “most profitable scam yet”. So, how is Prime failing to achieve its goal of hydration? Let’s find out.

Prime has had huge success since its launch in early 2022 by former rivals Logan Paul and KSI.

It’s the official partner of the UFC and Arsenal FC, has sponsored MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski, and even became the official hydration sponsor of FC Barcelona.

Article continues after ad

But with stock selling fast, one fitness influencer is speaking up to expose the drink. James Smith, the world’s fastest-growing online personal trainer, has slammed Prime for failing to offer buyers proper rehydration.

Known for exposing toxic myths within diet culture, James released a seven-minute video outlining why he believes Logan Paul and KSI “don’t even understand hydration”.

To understand how dehydration occurs and why Prime is supposedly not the solution, James explained the purpose of a rehydration drink is to replenish the body’s water and salt aka sodium. Both are lost while exercising over a longer duration as the body sweats to regulate temperature.

Article continues after ad

“If you’re partaking in a sport [where you] lose loads of water and loads of salt [and you] replenish with just water, over time you’re going to create a negative balance of sodium,” James said, highlighting the importance of a good electrolyte drink.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

James goes on to inform viewers that there are numerous types of electrolytes such as; sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. And while all are lost to some capacity through sweat, it is sodium that takes the crown and is the most important to replenish while exercising. That is where Prime Hydration comes in (or doesn’t).

Article continues after ad

Instagram: drinkprime James called Prime “Logan Paul’s most profitable scam yet”

Prime only has 5mg of sodium, making up its electrolyte content with an impressive amount of potassium instead — a whooping 700mg in fact. In comparison, a competitor brand like Powerade contains 168mg of sodium and 200mg of potassium.

“So understanding that when we sweat we lose mostly water and salt, which one of these two, [Prime of Powerade], do you think is going to be superior when it comes to replenishing the sodium that you’re losing?” James asked.

Article continues after ad

And the numbers speak for themselves. Not Prime.

Logan Paul and KSI have yet to respond to James’ video, though we’ll be sure to update you if or when they do. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.