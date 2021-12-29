How to Watch Logan Paul & KSI’s ‘The Final Chapter’: Date, stream & more

YouTube stars and former rivals Logan Paul and KSI are teaming up once again for an event they’re calling ‘The Final Chapter.’ Here’s how to watch this unexpected collaboration.

KSI and Logan Paul were once two of the internet’s biggest enemies. Together, the YouTubers’ rivalry kickstarted the trend of influencer boxing, drawing millions of eyes from all around the world.

Although KSI ended up winning their infamous feud (after their first bout came to a draw in summer 2018), it seems there’s no bad blood between these guys, these days.

Over a year after their rematch, KSI appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast to extend the olive branch, marking an end to their enmity once and for all… but could something else be in the works between these two internet superstars?

Advertisement

On December 28, Logan Paul teased an upcoming announcement involving KSI. Although he gave no details as to what the event might be, he cautioned fans to “pay attention” in the coming days.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch sold considerably less than first fight

Just a day later, KSI Tweeted out a poster for an upcoming event called ‘The Final Chapter.’

When to watch ‘The Final Chapter’ with Logan Paul & KSI

The event is scheduled to take place on January 4, 2022.

It will begin at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 9 PM GMT.

Where to watch Logan Paul & KSI’s ‘The Final Chapter’

The Final Chapter will stream on Instagram Live, presumably from the accounts of Logan Paul and KSI.

There’s still no telling what the event will entail, leaving fans confused and excited for what’s to come. Could this be yet another chapter in their boxing rivalry, or will it be a collaborative project between these two social media powerhouses?

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Paul released a collaboration of sorts with KSI back in May of 2021 in promotion for his bout with Floyd Mayweather. It seems that the two have kept in touch since then — and now, all fans have to do is wait to see what these YouTubers-turned-boxers have in store.