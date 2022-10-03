KSI reveals Prime will be “everywhere in the UK” soon after massive change

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Boxing superstar and entrepreneur KSI has revealed a key change for Prime Hydration, that will make it far easier for fans to buy the immensely popular sports drink in the UK.

In January, KSI and Logan Paul unveiled their collaborative business effort Prime Hydration to the world. With an array of flavors to tantalize your taste buds, the sports drink has been highly sought after across the globe, as the drink arrives in new territories.

The demand for Prime has been exponential too, leading it to sell out in the UK as soon as new stock emerges.

Amid the intense demand for more products, KSI has revealed that his company may finally meet supply requests in the near future.

With Prime only available in a few select stores depending on your location, this has made it difficult to get a taste of Logan Paul co-created sports drink. KSI and Paul are aware of the disappointment fans are facing, and has offered an update on Prime’s production speed.

The Youtuber said: “I know a lot of people have been very angry and p*ssed off that they haven’t been able to get Prime in the UK.

“The production has been pretty decent but the demand has just been way too high. So, now hopefully we have managed to match the demand,” continued KSI.

KSI said that Prime has increased its production “tremendously” and will receive a rollout to more locations in the near future.

Specifically, KSI shared that “you will be able to see Prime in ASDA. In the next few weeks, Prime is going to be everywhere in the UK. Everywhere in ASDA.”

ASDA is a UK supermarket chain and a subsidiary company of the U.S grocery store and hypermarket chain, Walmart.

It remains to be seen whether Prime will be available in other stores in the UK such as Morrisons or Tesco, but this update is a promising leap forward for the beverage.