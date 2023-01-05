How to buy Prime Energy drink: New flavors, stores, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Logan Paul & KSI just launched their latest Prime Hydration product, but this time it’s a caffeinated energy drink. How do you get your hands on it? Here’s everything we know.

It’s been over a year since Logan Paul and KSI squashed their legendary beef to join forces as business owners, launching the Prime brand on January 4, 2022.

Interest in the brand’s Hydration bottles has skyrocketed since then, so much that KSI has even called out fans that sell the product for absurd prices on the secondhand market.

On January 4, the one-year anniversary of their company, Prime launched their new canned energy drinks to fans in the US. Here’s how to get your hands on the popular product.

Twitter: Logan Paul

How to buy Prime Energy drink in the US

Similar to their last few product drops, Prime Energy was first released exclusively on the company’s website on January 4.

All five flavors sold out in just an hour — but luckily it appears the drink has begun rolling out to retail stores across the US.

Prime hasn’t directly confirmed which stores will have the new canned Energy at the time of writing, but it’s safe to assume they’re set to roll out at the same retailers that carry the hydration bottles.

How to buy Prime Energy Drink in the UK

At the time of writing, Prime Energy is not available in the UK. For updates on its availability, check out our article.

When it launches, it’s safe to assume it’ll be available in the same stores as the hydration formula.

Asda

Aldi

Tesco

The drinks offer 300mg of electrolytes for hydration, as well as 200mg of caffeine, and zero sugar. They’re presumably carbonated as well, and they don’t feature the same coconut water mixture that the hydration bottles do.

We’ll update this article as the energy cans become more available. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.

