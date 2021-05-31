How to watch Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather: stream, fight schedule, start time - Dexerto

After months of build-up, hype, and lots of drama, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will finally square off in an 8-round special exhibition boxing match. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather kicks off on June 6.

Jean Pascal has failed a drug test and was removed from the event.

There are three other fights scheduled before the main bout.

Where can you watch?

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather is an exclusive pay-per-view event, which means the only way to watch it is by purchasing the stream on either Showtime or Fanmio, depending on your location.

They both cost $49.99. The only difference is that the former is for US viewers only, while the latter is for viewers from around the globe. If you purchase it on Fanmio, you’ll receive a limited edition t-shirt and a chance to meet the fighters in a video conference call, and a chance to win signed boxing gloves.

Once you’ve purchased the stream, you can watch it on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobiles, tablets, and televisions using streaming devices like Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Google TV.

What time does the event begin?

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather kicks off on Sunday, June 6 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST. It takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and is expected to draw a sell-out crowd.

Even if the odds are stacked against Logan in the main event, it’s set to be an entertaining thrill ride from start to finish. Plus, there’s always a chance he could get the job done against the boxing legend, no matter how slim it might be.

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather schedule

Like most pay-per-view boxing events, Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather features several preliminary fights leading up to the main event.

It boasts some incredible fighters, including former WBC super-middleweight and WBA light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack, former unified light middleweight champion Jarret Hurd, and more.

Jean Pascal, the current WBA (Regular) light-heavyweight champion, was supposed to defend his title against Badou Jack. However, he failed a drug test and was removed from the card, leaving Badou to take on another fighter.

The full list of the schedule is as follows: